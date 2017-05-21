Luxury bus overturns in Mumbai's Dadar Circle, 1 killed and 32 injured

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffMay, 21 2017 08:40:23 IST

Early on Sunday morning, a luxury bus overturned at Mumbai's Dadar circle, killing one and injuring 34 people, ANI reported.

A report in the Financial Express stated that the luxury bus, plying between Kalyan, an outskirt of Mumbai, to Borivali, had rammed into a road divider and turned turtle.

Immediately after the incident, the Mumbai Police took the driver into custody for further investigation. The report also added that a case of criminal negligence has been filed against the driver.


Published Date: May 21, 2017 08:34 am | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 08:40 am

