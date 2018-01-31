Blue Moon 2018: All you need to know about the eclipse; when, where and how to watch the lunar trilogy in India

On 31 January, a rare celestial event is going to take place after 150 years. In this lunar trilogy, a Supermoon, a Blue Moon and a lunar eclipse will be witnessed. This will happen alongside a Blood Moon which will form when the Moon will be under the shadow of the Earth during the lunar eclipse.

For star-gazing enthusiasts, this lunar trilogy is a treat to witness. For all those who are interested in watching the lunar trilogy can do so, by watching the live stream on NASA, by clicking here.

According to NASA, the 'Super Blue Blood Moon,' commonly referring to the lunar trilogy will be viewed on 31 January in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand. It will occur during the moonrise, which is in the evening.

This also happens to be the first time that a Blue Moon and total lunar eclipse will take place in Asia since 30 December 1982.

Timings

Now since it is supposed to occur in the evening in India, enthusiasts can watch the Super Blue Blood Moon between 4:21 pm to 9:38 pm.

According to a previous report, Arul Jerald Prakash, director of Kerala Science of Technology Museum (KSTM) said that the first phase will occur around 4:21 pm. Here, the Moon is partially in the shadow of the Earth, also known as the penumbral phase. Following this, the Moon comes in the shadow of the Earth completely. This is known as the umbral phase. This would take place at 6:21 pm. The lunar eclipse would end at 7:37 pm.

Stargazers in the North East will get to see the event between 4:21 pm and 5:18 pm whereas the Rest of India will be able to see the Super Blue Blood Moon between 5:18 pm and 6:21 pm. The western part of India, including Rajasthan will be seeing the lunar trilogy between 6:21 pm to 7:37 pm.

In various parts of India, the Moon will rise as follows, 4.47 pm in Itanagar, 5.16 pm in Kolkata, 5.25 pm in Patna, 5.53 pm in Delhi, 6.04 pm in Chennai and 6.27 pm in Mumbai.

Full Moon, Blue Moon, Supermoon

Spectators can view various changes in the position of the Moon. This includes a total lunar eclipse where the Moon will be under the shadow of the Earth completely. However, since it will take place in the evening, one can see a faint reddish tint appearing from behind the Earth. This is due to the scattering of sunlight in the Earth's atmosphere. Hence it is named, the Blood Moon.

When the Moon is closest to the Earth, also known as the perigee point, it is called the Supermoon. The Supermoon appears 14 percent brighter and 30 percent bigger than a regular Moon.

It also happens to be a Full Moon day, where the Moon and Earth and the Sun will align to form a straight line. And since there has already been a Full Moon on 1 Jan, another one occurring on 31 Jan (two full moons in a month) makes it a Blue Moon.

Cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai have been preparing for this rare celestial event, which is taking place after 150 years, for people who want to witness this event.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Priyadarshini Planetarium in Kerala Science and Technology Museum has made arrangements for people to witness this phenomenon by arranging telescopes and awareness campaigns for people.

Meanwhile, according to the Times of India, in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre has also made arrangements for space enthusiasts which include telescopes and projectors to watch the eclipse from 6:45 pm to 9 pm.