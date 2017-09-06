Lucknow metro develops snag on maiden run; Rajnath Singh, Adityanath inaugurated it Tuesday

Lucknow: The Lucknow Metro developed a snag on its maiden commercial run on Wednesday.

Many passengers, who had taken the inaugural run of the train, were stuck between Mawaiyya and Durgapuri stations for over 30 minutes. The snag has been attributed to a glitch in the traction pump.

While several passengers said they enjoyed the metro ride, there were many who aired their disappointment as they missed their onward trains and some were stranded in the coach with the gates not opening.

The snag developed around 6.38 am. Many school going children were also spotted stranded inside a metro train.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the first phase of the Lucknow Metro Rail on Tuesday. They also took a ride on the 8.5 kms stretch along with Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and other dignitaries.

There are eight stations on the stretch, starting from Transport Nagar to Charbagh station.