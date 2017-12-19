Lucknow-Agra Expressway accident: Dozen injured after car pile-up in Unnao due to fog

Unnao: At least a dozen people were injured after dense fog led to the collision of several vehicles on the busy Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said.

Reduced visibility due to dense fog was stated to be the reason behind the accident, police said.

Uttar Pradesh: Multiple injuries caused in collision between ten cars due to dense fog on Lucknow-Agra expressway near Bangarmau in Unnao district pic.twitter.com/dkIZqBZ69u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2017

"Pile-up of around a dozen vehicles took place early this morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Jogikot village under Bangarmau police station," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria.

Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident, he added.

"The injured persons were administered first aid at the community health centre in Bangarmau, and were subsequently sent home," he informed.