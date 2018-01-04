Low visibility, dense fog hit Delhi again; 12 trains cancelled, 20 flights delayed

Amid dense fog and intense cold wave conditions in New Delhi on Thursday, 49 trains have been delayed, 13 rescheduled and 12 cancelled, media reports have said.

#Delhi: 49 trains delayed, 13 rescheduled and 12 cancelled due to prevailing fog conditions in the national capital pic.twitter.com/VjeK7T4Phz — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

With thick fog enveloping the national capital, 20 flights have also been delayed due to low visibility, reported ANI. The meteorological department has forecast moderate fog for Thursday morning. "Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius," the Met department said. But despite adverse weather conditions, Republic Day parade rehearsals were held at Rajpath in the early hours of Thursday morning.

#Delhi: #Visuals of rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at #Rajpath, in the early morning hours, amid dense fog and intense cold wave conditions in the national capital pic.twitter.com/Vgq8I7zt8B — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

On Wednesday, cold conditions continued as a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius was recorded, while fog during the morning hours led to disruption of flight and train services.

The visibility was recorded at 500 metres at 5.30 am which improved to 800 metres at 8.30 am. It improved significantly as the day progressed, a meteorological department official said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the maximum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Relative humidity oscillated between 52 and 100 percent.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.7 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

With inputs from PTI