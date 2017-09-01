Lookout notice issued against Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan: Airports on alert

Haryana police has issued an alert at airports and other exit points for Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, according to media reports.

A 'lookout notice' was issued against Honeypreet on the charges of hatching a conspiracy to help Ram Rahim flee from the police, said The Times of India. A similar notice has also been issued for Dera Sacha Sauda's spokesperson Aditya Insan, who is on the run after being charged with inciting violence after Ram Rahim's conviction.

The report quoted Hayana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manbir Singh as saying that Honeypreet allegedly conspired to free Ram Rahim from the security detail taking him to jail.

NDTV describes how after being declared guilty, Ram Rahim had demanded a red bag which he had carried from Sirsa. This was the signal to his followers to cause disturbance. The police also suspect that Ram Rahim and Honeypreet were stalling for time by lingering in the court complex while they waited for mobs of supporters. When the police tried to shift him to a police car, his security guards ringed around him, according to the report. Later a route change had to be devised to take him to the helicopter.

The Haryana government is already looking into how Honeypreet was allowed to board that helicopter, reports Financial Express. The report says that Honeypreet has gone into hiding after the sentencing of the Dera chief.

Honeypreet is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed 36 people across Haryana. Considered a confidant of the Dera chief, she has also emerged as his likely successor to head the controversial sect. She accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case.

On her Twitter and Facebook accounts, she mentions herself as "PAPA's ANGEL, Philanthropist, Director, Editor, Actress!! Passionate to transform my Rockstar Papa's directions into actions!"

She has also acted, edited and directed movies on Ram Rahim Singh. Honeypreet acted in 'MSG 2 -The Messenger' and later had a special appearance in 'MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart'. Ram Rahim Singh is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, both of whom are married, and a son Jasmeet.