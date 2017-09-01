Lookout notice issued against Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet, close aide Aditya Insan

Haryana police has issued an alert at airports and other exit points for Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, according to media reports.

A 'lookout notice' was issued against Honeypreet on the charges of hatching a conspiracy to help Ram Rahim flee from the police, said The Times of India. A similar notice has also been issued for Dera Sacha Sauda's spokesperson Aditya Insan, who is on the run after being charged with inciting violence after Ram Rahim's conviction.

She has not been seen after she left Rohtak on 25 August evening.

The report quoted Hayana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manbir Singh as saying that Honeypreet allegedly conspired to free Ram Rahim from the security detail taking him to jail.

NDTV describes how after being declared guilty, Ram Rahim had demanded a red bag which he had carried from Sirsa. This was the signal to his followers to cause disturbance. The police also suspect that Ram Rahim and Honeypreet were stalling for time by lingering in the court complex while they waited for mobs of supporters. When the police tried to shift him to a police car, his security guards ringed around him, according to the report. Later a route change had to be devised to take him to the helicopter.

Had the self-styled godman succeeded in hiding behind his followers, it would have been very difficult for the security forces to arrest him without bloodshed, sources said.

The Haryana government is already looking into how Honeypreet was allowed to board that helicopter, reports Financial Express. The report says that Honeypreet has gone into hiding after the sentencing of the Dera chief.

The Haryana Police had last week arrested five of its own commandos, who were in the Z-plus security cover of the sect chief, and two private security men. All were accused and booked for sedition and involvement in the conspiracy to help the sect chief escape.

All the five Haryana Police commandos have been dismissed from service for their involvement in the conspiracy. They were in the security of Ram Rahim for a number of years.

Honeypreet is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed 36 people across Haryana. Considered a confidant of the Dera chief, she has also emerged as his likely successor to head the controversial sect. She accompanied Ram Rahim Singh when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case.

Though both Ram Rahim and Honeypreet call themselves 'father-daughter', her former husband had accused both of having an illicit relationship.

On her Twitter and Facebook accounts, she mentions herself as "PAPA's ANGEL, Philanthropist, Director, Editor, Actress!! Passionate to transform my Rockstar Papa's directions into actions!"

She has also acted, edited and directed movies on Ram Rahim Singh. Honeypreet acted in 'MSG 2 -The Messenger' and later had a special appearance in 'MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart'. Ram Rahim Singh is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, both of whom are married, and a son Jasmeet.

The Haryana Police on Thursday also arrested another aide of Ram Rahim, Surender Dhiman, for sedition and inciting violence. Dhiman, a Dera functionary and journalist with its newspaper 'Sach Kahoon', surrendered before the police in Panchkula. He was taken into custody and presented before a local court which sent him on a seven-day police remand.

Dhiman, along with Aditya Insan, was among the five people booked by the Haryana Police last week for inciting violence.

Lookout notice against 2 close aides of jailed Dera chief

The Haryana Police also issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's another key aide following apprehensions that they might try to "escape from the country".

The step was taken following questioning of another arrested functionary of the sect in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's escape after he was convicted of raping two disciples, police said.

Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla said they have to question Honeypreet and Dera spokesperson Aditya Insaan in the wake of new "revelations" and have issued a look out notice against them.

Honepreet is among those considered as likely successor of Ram Rahim. However, a sect leader Vipashna Insaan had said earlier that there was no move to immediately name a successor.

Chawla said, "On being interrogated, Surinder Dhiman Insaan, who was arrested earlier, revealed that Honeypreet Insaan and Aditya Insaan might escape from the country. So we have issued lookout notice against them,"

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, had been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a CBI court for raping two of his disciples in 2002.

Police are looking into allegations that the Dera chief's aides had colluded with police personnel to try facilitate his escape after he was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

Airports and bus and railway stations across the country have been put on alert, Chawla said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the violence and arson after the Dera head's conviction rose to 41.

The total number of deaths in Panchkula was 35 while six persons died in Sirsa, the sect's headquarters, he said

Five Haryana policemen, who were part of Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security, were charged with sedition and dismissed from service over the alleged conspiracy.

A FIR was earlier lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against Aditya and Surinder Dhiman Insaan. The duo have been booked for sedition.

Dhiman was taken into custody and sent to police remand for a week by a court in Panchkula on Thursday.

With family and non-family claimants to the legacy of the disgraced sect chief, there is uncertainty over who will lead the cash-rich sect, though Honeypreet is considered among the frontrunners.

Dera's counsel SK Garg Narwana said that they would soon appeal to the High Court against the CBI court order.

Sect insiders say that, as of now, an arrangement needs to be in place to manage the affairs of the sect and to give direction to its followers.

Within the family of the sect's jailed leader, the name of his 33-year-old son, Jasmeet Singh Insan, is being propped up to manage the affairs of the sect in Ram Rahim's absence.

Those behind the move include Ram Rahim's aged mother Naseeb Kaur and wife Harjeet Kaur, who normally keep a low profile compared to the rather flashy and even controversial lifestyle of Ram Rahim himself.

The bid to promote Jasmeet's name by the family, which is said to be now in the Dera complex in Gursar Modia in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, from where Ram Rahim hails, is being seen as an attempt to scuttle any move by non-family claimants to take control of the sect or even to manage its affairs.

Jasmeet is the son-in-law of Harminder Singh Jassi, Congress leader and former legislator from Punjab.

A Sunaria jail inmate, who has come out on bail, told media in Rohtak that no special treatment is given to the Dera head. He said that the Dera head, who is in visible discomfort, seldom eats meals.

With inputs from agencies.