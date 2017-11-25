Look before you tweet: Man complains of high auto fares in Tamil Nadu, mistakenly tags US police department

Chennai: A man who tweeted about high fares charged by autorickshaws during a visit to a hill station in Tamil Nadu accidentally tagged the state police department in the United States recently.

. @SalemPoliceDept are you aware that the auto rickshaws overcharge tourists in #Yercaud ?Rs. 50/- for 1.5km. Is there a system that looks into such issues here? @CMOTamilNadu@dinakaranonline@dinathanthi@VisitYercaud@twttdc — Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017

According to a series of tweets by Arunanand TA, hailing from Kochi in Kerala, he had gone to the Yercaud hill station recently and claimed that an autorickshaw charged him Rs 50 for a journey of 1.5 kilometre. "@SalemPoliceDept are you aware that the autorickshaws overcharge tourists in #Yercaud? Rs 50 for 1.5 km. Is there a system that looks into such issues here? @CMO TamilNadu @VisitYercaud," he tweeted. He also wanted a response from the Salem city police located near Yercaud, which is about 370 kilometre from Chennai.



We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA — Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 20, 2017

However, he unknowingly tagged the official twitter handle of Salem Police Department at Oregon in the United States.

The United States police promptly responded to his tweet, saying "We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA."

Responding, Arunanand admitted his mistake, saying he unknowingly tagged them.

"I knew the US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you, folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good Day," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Arunanand asked them whether there was a city named Madras in Oregon.

I knew US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good day — Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017

"Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? That's the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu State!," he tweeted for which the Salem Police tweeted saying, "Yes, we do. It's in another part of the State. However, and not too close to #SalemOR". Chennai was formerly known as Madras.

We hope it all works out. We know @Twiiter account has been beneficial to our community for engagement and understanding. Best regards from our community to yours. — Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 24, 2017

Before concluding, the Salem police department said, "We know @twitter account has been beneficial to our community for engagement and understanding. Best regards from our community to yours."