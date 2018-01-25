Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan calls all party meeting on 28 January ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called an all party meeting on 28 January, a day before the Budget Session commences, said media reports.

All party meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on 28th January. #budgetsession (file pic) pic.twitter.com/DUzlY9VQNX — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

The meeting, according to The Statesman, will seek Opposition's support in order to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings in both Houses of Parliament during the upcoming Budget Session.

The report added that the Centre is seeking the smooth passage of controversial bills like the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill (commonly known as the triple talaq bill), which could not be passed in the Upper House, as well as the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.

The Budget Session will commence from 29 January, 2018, the last day of the ongoing Winter Session.

The Budget Session will be split into parts, the first part starting from 29 January and ending on 5 February. After this, Parliament will meet again after a break of 23 days on 5 March. The session will end on 6 April.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present India's first Budget after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on 1 February 2018. This will also be the current government's last full Budget.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on 29 January and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day.

