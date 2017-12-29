Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill: How Indian media reacted to passing of landmark legislation

The Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill on Thursday criminalising instant triple talaq, meaning men who attempt divorcing their wives by saying talaq three times could face up to three years of imprisonment.

MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, calling it arbitrary in nature, but the huge majority the BJP enjoys in the Lok Sabha meant that the ruling government was able to pass the bill without fuss.

On Friday, media outlets across the country reacted cautiously, waiting to see how the issue develops before commenting on what the move entails for women.

An editorial in DNA spoke about the political ramifications of the triple talaq bill. Titled 'Round 1 to BJP', the editorial said that the Congress has "learnt from the error of its ways".

"Congress has dialled back on presenting itself as openly appeasing the Muslim community. This explains the rather nuanced stance that the party has taken on the bill. The Congress wants the bill to be reviewed by the Standing Committee to weed out the shortcomings," the editorial wrote.

"PM Modi, bolstered by the SC judgment, is steering his government to come to the aid of married Muslim women. An act informed with political courage is being spun as a conspiracy, while questions that should have been raised on the legacy of Shah Bano were conveniently given a miss by the Opposition."

If it becomes a law, it would give power to a victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and her minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.

Under the proposed law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void. It will make instant talaq punishable by a jail term of up to three years and a fine and would be a cognisable, non-bailable offence.

Having been passed in the Lok Sabha, it will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the president for signing it into law. The bill's prospects in the Rajya Sabha, however, are uncertain as the government lacks a majority and the Congress' support for the bill is conditional.

And as pointed out by other media outlets, the bill is far from being perfect. An op-ed in The Hindu by A Faizur Rahman, Chennai-based researcher, said the bill contradicts itself on several grounds.

"The bill presumes that the 'pronouncement' of talaq-e-biddat can instantaneously and irrevocably dissolve the marriage, and proceeds to 'void' it in Section 3. Nonetheless, this begs the question of how after rendering talaq-e-biddat inoperative in Section 3, its nugatory pronouncement can be considered a cognisable and non-bailable offence in sections 4 and 7. Can a law criminalise an act after conceding that it does not result in a crime?" Rahman writes.

"However, the most glaring internal contradiction is found in sections 5 and 6, which discuss post-divorce issues such as a 'subsistence allowance' for the woman upon whom instant talaq is 'pronounced' and the 'custody of her minor children' as if her marriage is dissolved by the mere pronouncement of talaq-e-biddat. How could the authors of this bill talk of post-divorce matters ignoring the fact that the pronouncement (instant talaq) has already been voided in Section 3 and cannot result in a divorce?" he asks further.

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi said the bill violated Fundamental Rights. Owaisi also slammed Prasad, saying, "The Union law minister has failed to discriminate between civil law and criminal law. Not a single Muslim country has a penal provision. Triple talaq is a form of verbal and emotional abuse," he said, alleging that the Centre was giving an advantage to the offenders and was not helping the situation.

Faizan Mustafa, writing in The Indian Express, also criticised the bill, calling it a "textbook case of overcriminalisation".

"The real problem of Muslim women is education and employment... We are advocating decriminalisation of breaches of matrimonial faith in the form of adultery; and second, we are not able to criminalise “marital rape” despite our revulsion against it," he writes.

"Parliament and the apex court may declare triple divorce as void but they cannot compel husbands to have a loving relationship with their wives. Ideally, choice in these cases should be left with the women."

"The Narendra Modi government is doing a huge disservice to Muslim women as no husband on return from jail is likely to retain the wife on whose complaint he has gone to prison. The bill will lead to more divorces. The remedy to tackle triple divorce is thus worse than the disease. The bill also obliterates the distinction between “major” and “minor” crimes by providing the excessive and disproportionate punishment of three years," he adds.

With inputs from agencies