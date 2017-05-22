You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Lohali accident: Five killed, 12 injured as boulder falls on a bus in Uttarakhand

Lohali accident: Five killed, 12 injured as boulder falls on a bus in Uttarakhand

IndiaIANSMay, 22 2017 17:17:17 IST

Nainital: Five persons were killed and over 12 injured in Uttarakhand on Monday when a huge boulder rolled down a hill, fell on a bus and smashed its front completely, police said.

The incident happened on the Almorah-Haldwani highway near Lohali.

The dead were yet to be identified, an official said adding that the injured have been admitted to a nearby medical facility where the condition of two continues to be critical.

According to officials, there were 27 passengers in the bus. Traffic on the route was disrupted for over two hours but resumed thereafter.


Published Date: May 22, 2017 05:17 pm | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 05:17 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores