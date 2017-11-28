Local train derails in New Delhi after a wheel comes off; no injuries reported

New Delhi: A Ghaziabad-bound local passenger train derailed near Okhla on Tuesday when a wheel of a coach came off, officials said.

The Palwal-New Delhi-Ghaziabad train went off the rails around 9.45 am. No one was injured.

"Only one wheel came off. The passengers of the derailed MEMU (mainline electrical maintenance unit) were taken onwards by another train," said Nitin Chowdhury, CPRO Northern Railways.

He added that the divisional railway manager and other senior officials reached the spot soon after the incident.

The reason for the wheel coming off is being investigated, he said.

The incident comes days after the railways reported four accidents, including two derailments, on 24 November.

Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama–Patna Express had derailed near Manikpur in Uttar Pradesh, killing three people and injuring nine. In the second derailment, a Paradeep–Cuttack goods train jumped the rails between Goraknath and Raghunathpur in Odisha.