LoC firing victim's protesting kin to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Sambhal (UP): The indefinite fast by the kin of Sepoy Sudesh Kumar, who was killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, entered its third day on Sunday with his family members demanding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visit their village.

However, the martyr's father, uncle and brother decided to travel to Moradabad division on Sunday, where Adityanath is on an official tour.

"On the request of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, three members of our family — my father Brahmpal, uncle Sudhir Kumar and I — are going to Moradabad to meet the chief minister. But, our protest will continue till the chief minister visits our village," Manoj Kumar, brother of the martyr said on Sunday.

Sudhir Kumar said that owing to the indefinite fast, the health of Sudesh Kumar's wife Kavita and his mother Santosh Kumari has deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Dr Neeraj Sharma who inspected the health of the family members of the martyrs on Sunday said that Kavita's blood pressure level had dipped. The doctor advised that she must be hospitalised.

On 19 May, the martyr's family members and some others had gone on an indefinite fast in the Pansukha Milak village here, claiming that promises made to them were not fulfilled.

The martyr's mother had threatened that if the chief minister did not visit them, she would commit suicide.

Sudesh's brother Manoj Kumar had said that the family were promised the sanction for a petrol pump, construction of a road, a memorial and renaming a village primary school in the martyr's name by the BJP leaders, but none of the promises was fulfilled.

Another brother, Anil Kumar, had said they had lost trust in local leaders and that was the reason they were demanding that the chief minister should visit them.