LoC firing: Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner, protests against 'deliberate targeting of civilians'

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner over firing on the Line of Control (LoC) and protested against the "deliberate targeting of civilians".

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria tweeted: "Indian DHC summoned to FO to condemn LoC violations".

"The deliberate targetting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," he posted.

In the morning, both sides traded fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.