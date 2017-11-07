LK Advani to celebrate 90th birthday with visually challenged kids; Modi, Shah expected to visit veteran BJP leader

New Delhi: BJP veteran LK Advani, who turned 90 on Wednesday, will celebrate his birthday with the visually challenged children at his residence in New Delhi.

On 8 November, he will start the day by "serving and sharing" breakfast with 90 visually challenged children, the BJP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Many top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, are expected to visit Advani's residence to greet him.

The BJP leader had served as the minister of home affairs during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004. He was the deputy prime minister between 2002 and 2004.

In 2014, he was included in the Marg Darshak Mandal of the party.