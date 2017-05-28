Live Mann Ki Baat updates: Narendra Modi greets nation on Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday morning as part of his monthly radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat, where he speaks about a range of issues affecting the country and the citizens.
It was the 33rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan from 11 am.
#PMonAIR: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज आकाशवाणी पर सुबह 11 बजे अपने #मन_की_बात करेंगे। #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/yS7GXldZHo
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 28, 2017
Highlights
11:42 (IST)
11:37 (IST)
Modi praises freedom fighters, calls Andaman Nicobar jail a pilgrimage of Indian freedom struggle
As a caller requested PM Modi to touch upon the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Modi said that the sacrifices of Veer Savakar and other freedom figters is worth remembering for the youth. He added that there was no state in India from where people were not sentenced to the Cellular Jail on the Andaman Nicobar islands, and one must visit the place just to perceive the torture and plight those people went through.
11:29 (IST)
Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in monthly radio address
11:28 (IST)
In his 33rd Mann ki Baat address, Modi praises India's secular fabric
"We are lucky that our ancestors have created such a tradition that people from all communities & faith are available here. We have adapted ourselves to myriad kinds of ideologies, worshipping and traditions and imbibed the art of co-existential living," Modi said.
11:26 (IST)
11:24 (IST)
Modi exhorts people to practice waste management, says garbage is also a resource
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of his cleanliness mission, adding that he was happy that the people have responded with such vigour. he said that people must not treat waste as mere trash but use it as a resource. He said that he will soon launch a campaign to encourage people for waste management.
11:19 (IST)
PM Modi greets nation on Ramzan