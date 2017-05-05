Live grenade recovered from Red Fort premises; triggers massive security scare

New Delhi: A live grenade was found during the cleaning of a well on the premises of the Red Fort on Friday evening, triggering a security scare.

The grenade was found by the Archaeological Survey of India officials, following which they alerted the police and the Central Industrial Security Force.

A police cordon was thrown around the area and the National Security Guard was informed, said a senior police officer.

The NSG commandos safely removed the grenade successfully, he said.

Jatin Narwal, DCP (North), told Hindustan Times that the grenade was found during a sanitation drive around 6 pm on Thursday.

"The Red Fort staff immediately alerted the police after which team from the NSG visited the spot," said Narwal.

The incident comes just a couple of months after another such live grenade was found at the old well in Red Fort.

This was followed by a sanitation drive in and around the well from where the grenade was recovered, and this continued through the night.

"The finding so far is limited to one grenade. But a thorough search continues," said the officer.

Underwater cameras are being used to search for more possible weapons.

With inputs from PTI