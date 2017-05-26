Lightning strikes claim 5 lives in 2 separate events in Bihar

You are here:
Bihar: Five people were killed and two others injured today in separate incidents of lightning in Bihar's Katihar district, officials said.

Representational image of Lightning. AP

Among the killed were three farmers.

A 62-year-old farmer and his brother in-law were killed by lightning while they were working in a maize field at Laxmipur Bundh tola, circle inspector Sadanand Mandal said.

A 30-year-old woman suffered burn injuries in another incident of lightning in the same locality, he said.

Another 52-year-old farmer was struck by lightning at Jaja village and was declared brought dead when rushed to the hospital, Kadwa police station in-charge Ajit Kumar said.

Yet another man was killed by lightning at Riwaganj village and a 14-year-old boy was struck at Azampur tola.

A 16-year-old youth was also injured at Azampur tola.


