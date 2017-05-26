Lightning strikes claim 5 lives in 2 separate events in Bihar

Bihar: Five people were killed and two others injured today in separate incidents of lightning in Bihar's Katihar district, officials said.

Among the killed were three farmers.

A 62-year-old farmer and his brother in-law were killed by lightning while they were working in a maize field at Laxmipur Bundh tola, circle inspector Sadanand Mandal said.

A 30-year-old woman suffered burn injuries in another incident of lightning in the same locality, he said.

Another 52-year-old farmer was struck by lightning at Jaja village and was declared brought dead when rushed to the hospital, Kadwa police station in-charge Ajit Kumar said.

Yet another man was killed by lightning at Riwaganj village and a 14-year-old boy was struck at Azampur tola.

A 16-year-old youth was also injured at Azampur tola.