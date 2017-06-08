Left Front: Trinamool Congress tactics to blame for Darjeeling clashes

Kolkata: Holding the Mamata Banerjee government responsible for the latest flare-up in northern West Bengal hills, opposition Left Front on Thursday urged the chief minister to take immediate steps to restore peace in the region.

"The state government should take immediate steps to restore peace in the hills. Normalising the situation in Drajeeling should be their priority," Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said.

He was referring to a clash between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters and police in Darjeeling district earlier in the day.

"The vengeful tactics of the Trinamool Congress government are responsible for the adverse situation in the hills," he said.

Bose asked the government to ensure security of locals and thousands of tourists left stranded in the hills.

Comparing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's policy vis-a-vis the Bengal hills with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir, Communist Party of India-Marxist state Secretary Surjya Kanta Misra said the government should look for scope for discussions and not provocation in the hills.

"The situation in the hills is a matter of grave concern. The chief minister's policy on the north Bengal hills is similar to the prime minister's policy on Kashmir. There should be discussions on peace, not provocation," he asserted.

A big clash erupted between police and GJM supporters in Darjeeling, turning the famous hill town into a war zone.

Several police vehicles and a police outposts were torched by the mob and many police personnel were injured in stone-pelting. According to the GJM leadership, at least 45 of its activists were injured in police action.