Two women molested by 14 men in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh; culprits post video online

Raising serious concerns of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, yet another incident of violence against women has come forward as a video of two girls being molested in broad daylight by a group of young men surfaced on social media on Sunday.

A group of 12 to 14 boys could be seen in the video that has emerged from Western Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, molesting the women while the girls kept on begging to let them go.

The boys filmed the entire incident on mobile phones and posted it on social media. The boys could be seen laughing and making jokes while the girls pleading them to be spared.

The police have identified the culprits and have arrested one of them as the further investigation is underway.

The incident is the latest in the series of molestation cases registered in the last few weeks in UP. There has been steep rise in the incidents highlighting lawlessness in UP since the Yogi Aditynath government came to power.

On Thursday, on the stretch between Bulandshahr and Greater Noida a family was ambushed by highway robbers and a man was shot dead while four other women from the family were allegedly gang raped.

In another incident on the same day, a 30 year old woman was shot at when she resisted rape attempt by two youths in UP’s Shamli district, PTI had reported. In a similar incident on 3 May, according to the AAJ Tak report, in Gautam Budh Nagar district half a dozen men barged into a woman's house and tried to kill her when she resisted rape attempt.