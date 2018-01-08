Lalu's sister Gangotri Devi dies of shock day after CBI court sentences RJD chief to three-and-a-half yrs in jail

A day after Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in the fodder scam case, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief's elder sister Gangotri Devi died of shock on Sunday, according to several media reports.

"She did not have any disease but she was ill for the past two days and was coughing," The Telegraph quoted her cousin Ramanand Yadav as saying. "She was depressed after she heard that Lalu ji has been sent to jail for three-and-a-half years. The doctor said she died due to a heart attack."

Former Bihar chief minister and Lalu's wife Rabri Devi also said her sister in-law had died due to shock after hearing about the sentencing, The Times of India reported. "Even on Sunday, she spent whole day praying for early release of her brother. When she learnt in the evening that her brother was sentenced to jail for a long period, she was devastated. She passed away because she could not bear the shock of her brother's sentence," she told the newspaper.

"We have informed my father (about the death of our aunt) and are seeking parole for him so he can attend the funeral of his sister," Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by Patna Daily. The report added that Yadav feared the formalities involved in obtaining a bail might not allow Lalu to attend the last rites of his sister.

Gangotri died at her son Rudal Yadav's official residence on Vetenary College campus in Patna, and is survived by two sons and a daughter, according to The Tribune.

On Saturday, a special CBI court in Ranchi sentenced Lalu, along with 15 others, to three-and-a-half years years of imprisonment and fined them a sum of Rs five lakh in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Devghar treasury between 1994 and 1996.