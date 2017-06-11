Lalu Prasad's 70th birthday wish is to see mahagathbandhan at Centre, asks coalition partners to get ready

Patna: A 'grand alliance' at the Centre was RJD leader Lalu Prasad's birthday wish on Sunday as greetings poured in for the former Bihar chief minister.

"Delhi will now see the leadership of mahagathbandhan. All coalition partners should start preparations," Prasad tweeted after Bihar Congress chief and state education minister Ashok Chaudhary wished him.

The RJD chief also reminded Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee that they stand in solidarity for the "great cause ahead" after she extended greetings to him.

As Prasad turned 70, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar drove to 10 Circular Road to wish him and praised his "immense contribution to Bihar politics and society".

Ever since a Nitish-led mahagathbandhan of RJD, JD(U) and Congress handed down a stunning defeat to BJP in 2015 Bihar Assembly election, a grand alliance is being seen as the only way to stop BJP.

While similar attempts to forge a coalition in Uttar Pradesh fizzled out, the upcoming presidential election has seen fresh moves for Opposition unity against the BJP.

A stream of well-wishers comprising legislators and party workers extended greetings to Prasad.

Later in Prasad's presence, Nitish dedicated two road bridges over the river Ganga to the people of the state.