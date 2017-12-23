Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted: A timeline of key events in the 21-year-old fodder scam case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Saturday convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the fodder scam case. The case is regarding large-scale embezzlement of government funds, made by producing fake bills to substantiate payments that were never made. The scam took its notorious name from the fact that it was rooted in the Animal and Husbandry department of the then Bihar government and the fraudulent transactions were made in the name of procuring cattle feed over a period of 20 years, under successive regimes.

The Rs 950 crore fodder scam was unearthed in the undivided Bihar regime in 1996. After Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, 39 of the 61 cases were transferred to the new state.

There were 20 truck-loads of documents in the case, in which a special CBI court delivered its verdict on Saturday.

Following is a timeline of the key developments in the case:

With inputs from PTI