Lalu Prasad Yadav brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences after complaining of health issues

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after complaining of health issues, according to reports.

Jharkhand: Lalu Yadav brought to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi after he complained of health issues. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9Ty2i2Av4I — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

Meanwhile, the date of verdict in a fourth fodder scam case relating to the alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago against Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra has been deferred to 19 March, ANI reported. The special CBI court had earlier fixed Saturday as the date of pronouncement of judgement.

The court had postponed the judgement on Thursday as well in view of Lalu Prasad's counsel filing a petition under Section 319 of CrPC seeking that three officials of the Accountant General (in the 1990s) be made a party to the case.

Apart from Prasad and Mishra, 29 others including former IAS officers and animal husbandry officials are accused in the Dumka treasury case.

Prasad had already been convicted in three fodder cases while Mishra was convicted in two fodder cases.

A special CBI court on 24 January sentenced Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra to five years in jail in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.

On 6 January, a special CBI court had sentenced Prasad to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined him Rs 10 lakh in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.

Prasad has been lodged in the Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since 23 December last year after being convicted in the second case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from the Deoghar treasury.

With inputs from PTI