Lack of sense of history doesn't allow people to discuss Balochistan: Tarek Fatah tells Firstpost

Author and political commentator Tarek Fatah, known for his strong views on Islam, faced a snub by the West Bengal government on Wednesday when the latter allegedly forced the organisers of a programme to cancel their event, scheduled to be held at the Calcutta Club, where he was to speak on Balochistan and its ‘freedom’ from Pakistan.

According to a report published in Financial Express, Calcutta Club’s mail to Tarek Fatah said that they have to cancel the event due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Fatah after expressing his displeasure on social networking site Twitter and talked about the entire incident in a Facebook Live on Firstpost.

Expressing his displeasure, Fatah said that he was to speak at the Calcutta Club which he called as the home of “revolutionaries and intellectuals” but was cancelled because of a phone call from certain higher people in the West Bengal government that went to the Calcutta police who then went to the organisers. Further attacking the Club for being snobbish, Fateh said that it is the place where you can’t discuss Marxism or Bolshevism or communism or Netaji without proper display of elitism.

“It was conveyed to me not by the president or secretary of the club. They didn’t want to hear the word Balochistan in Calcutta,” Fatah said. Raising serious doubts on the intent and knowledge of the club and organisers, he added that he doubted whether they even have any idea about Balochistan and the revolutionary wars fought there or the genocides that took place there. “After all we should not forget that during the Bangladesh war, during the genocide in East Pakistan by the Pakistan military, the refugees that came from East Pakistan were given a pretty hostile treatment by some elements of Calcutta Muslims.”

Making serious allegations against the West Bengal government, Fatah, as reported by Financial Express earlier, said that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had asked the club to remove “Kashmir” from the first poster of the programme.

Fatah, who is known for his extremely critical views on Islam, while speaking about the cancellation of the event, reiterated his views that it is the lack of sense of history that does not allow people to deliberate on such grave issues like Balochistan.