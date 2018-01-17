Kurukshetra gangrape: Main suspect's body found at Bateda; Haryana govt 'concerned' over rising crimes

The decomposed body of the main suspect in the case of a 15-year-old schoolgirl's brutal gangrape was recovered at Bateda, near the Karnal-Kurukshetra border, on Tuesday night, according to media reports.

The suspect, who was missing since the time of the crime, was known to the victim, CNN-News18 reported.

#BREAKING - Kurukshetra Gangrape: Decomposed body of the main suspect was found last night at Bateda near Karnal-Kurukshetra border. pic.twitter.com/byonOCbfjE — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 17, 2018

The victim, a Class X student who belonged to a village in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, had been brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of her vital organs ruptured, police said.

"The body had many injury marks, the private parts were mutilated and there were lot of internal injuries. Signs of sexual assault are visible and looks like three-four people were responsible... signs of drowning was also found," NDTV quoted an official in Rohtak as saying.

"My daughter was kidnapped and raped. She was tortured... If administration had done its job well, an incident like this would have never happened," the report quoted the victim's father as saying.

Two special investigation teams (SITs) led by senior police officers have been set up to probe the schoolgirl's gangrape, Hindustan Times reported. "The police have detained some people suspecting their involvement but the main accused is still at large. We are conducting raids to arrest him," the police had said on Monday.

"The autopsy suggests this was an act of frustration. All the damage to her private parts seems to have been done after she was drowned and murdered. This was the work of more than one person who failed to sexually assault the victim while she was alive," the report quoted a forensic department official as saying.

The incident is being compared to December 2012 gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student in New Delhi, which led to mass protests across the country and raised serious concerns over women's safety.

On Sunday, the body of the another victim, an 11-year-old girl, was found in a village in Haryana's Panipat district. The official said she was abducted by two men on Saturday evening when she had gone out to throw garbage in the village dumpyard.

In Faridabad district of Haryana, a 22-year-old woman, who was returning home from work on Sunday evening, was kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in a moving car for nearly two hours, an NDTV report said.

Responding to the series of incidents in Haryana, the state's Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said the Haryana government is concerned about crimes against women, and that Opposition parties should help administration take on nefarious elements.

Abhimanyu added that the entire state Cabinet was concerned over the incidents of violence against women, and assured the people that the culprits would be severely punished.

Describing the law and order situation in Haryana as "worrisome", the Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar led-government for its alleged failure in controlling things.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there is complete breakdown of law and order in the statetoday, and the BJP government has failed to put a check on the rising crime graph.

Haryana's Director-General of Police BS Sandhu held a meeting with senior police officers on Tuesday and directed field units to give utmost priority to cases of crime against women and children. "No missing report should be taken casually and prompt action should be initiated. There should be close monitoring at the level of the SP and the Range IGP," Sandhu said.

Sandhu also urged the senior officers to strengthen and personally monitor the functioning of women helplines, and involve the youth and representatives of society in fighting crimes against women.

With inputs from PTI