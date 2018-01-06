Kupwara avalanche: Rescue team recovers six bodies, pulls out three people alive; operations underway

Srinagar: Six bodies have been recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, an official said on Saturday.

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhna Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday.

"Five bodies were recovered on Saturday from the avalanche site," deputy commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir told PTI. The body of a Beacon officer was recovered last night after the rescue operations were launched, Jehangir said.

Three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site, he said, adding that the rescue operations are underway.