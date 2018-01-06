You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kupwara avalanche: Rescue team recovers six bodies, pulls out three people alive; operations underway

India PTI Jan 06, 2018 15:28:18 IST

Srinagar: Six bodies have been recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, an official said on Saturday.

Siachen: Operations by the specialized teams of the Army and the Air Force in progress to search for the bodies of the soldiers hit by an avalanche, in Siachen on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI2_8_2016_000219B)

Representational image. PTI

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhna Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday.

"Five bodies were recovered on Saturday  from the avalanche site," deputy commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir told PTI. The body of a Beacon officer was recovered last night after the rescue operations were launched, Jehangir said.

Three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site, he said, adding that the rescue operations are underway.


Published Date: Jan 06, 2018 15:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 06, 2018 15:28 PM

Also See






Watch: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on growing up in Haryana, Asia Cup victory and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores