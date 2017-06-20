Kumble steps down as India coach - source | Reuters

By Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI Anil Kumble has stepped down as India coach after falling out with skipper Virat Kohli, a top source in the country's cricket board told Reuters on Tuesday.Kumble's original contract expired with the team's Champions Trophy campaign, but the former captain was tipped to get an extension after enjoying a successful run during his year in charge.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the role last month and Kumble had re-applied for the same.

The official confirmed the 46-year-old, who was put in charge last June, decided to step down after the breakdown of his relationship with Kohli.Local media has reported that Kohli found Kumble's brand of coaching a bit too assertive and their relationship was beyond repair.

The former leg-spinner, also India's most successful bowler, led India to 12 victories from 17 tests and losing just once.He also guided India to one-day international series wins over New Zealand and England with losses coming only in a Twenty20 series against the West Indies and in last week's Champions Trophy final, where they lost to Pakistan.

Kumble is also the chairman of the International Cricket Council's cricket committee and has stayed back in London for the world governing body's meeting this week.He decided not to travel with the India side for a limited-overs tour to the West Indies, where they will play a five-match ODI series and a T20 game in the Caribbean starting on June 23. (Additional reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland and Pritha Sarkar)

