Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother meet Sushma Swaraj in Delhi day after returning from Islamabad

A day after Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, met his family in Islamabad on Monday, his mother and wife called on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Mother and wife of #KulbhushanJadhav leave from residence of EAM Sushma Swaraj in Delhi pic.twitter.com/FFWIb4HcvJ — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were also present at Swaraj's residence, ANI reported.

On Monday, Jadhav met his wife and mother — but from behind a glass screen — in a carefully choreographed event that unfolded in tweets, photos and TV footage.

The Indian envoy who was present, was allowed to witness the meeting at a distance. This was the first meeting between Jadhav, who was convicted of espionage in Pakistan, and his family, since his arrest on 3 March, 2016.

Meeting between Commander Kulbushan Jhadev & his family in progress pic.twitter.com/THG925V1fO — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

The meeting ended at around 3.40 pm.