Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict today at ICJ: Key dates in year-long 'spy' saga between India and Pakistan

After weeks of deliberation and after India and Pakistan presented their cases in front of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the day is here when the world court will pronounce its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The verdict comes merely 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court. Here is a timeline of the former-navy man's arrest and the subsequent saga.

3 March, 2016

Jadhav, a 1991 commissioned Naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan authorities on the charges that he was dealing with Balochistan freedom fighters. The allegation against Jadhav was that he, who retired in 2013, was an active Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) operative, a charge denied by India.

Government sources said that Jadhav was a small businessman. It was also reported that Jadhav often carried cargo to and from Iranian ports bordering Pakistan and has nothing to do with India's external intelligence agency. Sources, however, had added that there is no proof that the retired navy officer was arrested in Balochistan as claimed by Pakistan.

28 March, 2016

The external affairs ministry was asked to extend all possible help to the former Navy official. "We do agree, to the extent I know, that he is an Indian citizen and we have asked for consular access," former defence minister Parrikar had said, adding that he is concerned about Jadhav since he is a veteran.

29 March, 2016

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI's media wing ISPR held a press conference during which it releases an alleged confessional video of Jadhav. In the video, he claimed that he is a spy sent by India to help sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

17 May, 2016

Pakistan used Jadhav to raise the bogey of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir. Pakistan's Senate unanimously adopted a resolution asking the government to prepare a dossier on "Indian interference" in the country and sent it to other nations and international institutions.

The resolution moved in the Senate, the Upper House of the Parliament, by ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party Senator Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum is passed.

6 June, 2016

Pakistan officially turned down India's request for consular access to Jadhav. "Jadhav will not be granted consular access," Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had said, alleging that Jadhav had entered the Pakistan territory for some “special objectives.”

6 December, 2016

Pakistan prime minister's advisor on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz admits that the government was presented with only "insufficient evidence" on Jadhav. Addressing a full senate chamber, Aziz said the dossier on Jadhav contained mere statements. “It did not have any conclusive evidence,” he was quoted as saying by the Geo TV.

3 March, 2017

The Pakistan government said it is not considering to extradite Jadhav. Islamabad also added that more information on him has been sought from India.

Reacting to Pakistan's assertion, a senior Indian government official in New Delhi said Pakistan should follow well-established international practice while dealing with foreign nationals in its custody. The official also rejected allegations against Jadhav as "baseless".

10 April, 2017 Jadhav was sentenced to death on charges of espionage by a Pakistani military court. ISPR issued a statement confirming the news.

11 April, 2017

Reacting strongly to Pakistan's decision to send Jadhav to the gallows, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India will regard this as a "premeditated murder" if Pakistan carries out the death sentence awarded to Jadhav. She further said that such a move will not come without repercussions.

The Lok Sabha, as well as Rajya Sabha, stood united in condemning Pakistan.

12 April, 2017

Jadhav will not be immediately executed, Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Mohammad Asif said. The minister said that there are three appellate forums available for him.

Asif added that Jadhav had the right to move the Pakistan army's Court of Appeal against his conviction within 60 days, followed by submission of mercy pleas to the army chief and the President.

12 April, 2017

Pakistan army took custody of a Karachi-based underworld don Uzair Jan Baloch for allegedly helping Jadhav to spy against Pakistan.

15 April, 2017

India decided to put all bilateral exchanges with Pakistan on hold.

16 April, 2017

Pakistan prepared a new dossier about the alleged militant activities of the Indian prisoner on death row and added that it will share it with the UN and foreign envoys stationed in Islamabad.

The new dossier is based on Jadhav's early testimonial and statements given in front of the Field General Court Martial about his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

17 April, 2017

Pakistan's army ruled out consular access to Jadhav."Under the law, we cannot give consular access to Khubhushan who was involved in spying," Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters.

8 May, 2017

India moved International Court of Justice in order to stay the death sentence awarded by the Pakistani military court.

10 May, 2017

The International Court of Justice stayed the hanging of Jadhav. The Hague-based ICJ stayed his execution following India's submission that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business after retiring from the Navy.

15 May, 2017



ICJ reserved its verdict over the case after publicly hearing both the sides. Counsel Harish Salve represented India while UK-based Pakistani jurist Khawar Qureshi defended Pakistan.

17 May 2017

The ICJ will deliver it's verdict in the case on Thursday at 3.30 pm (IST).

