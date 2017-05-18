You are here:
  Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict at The Hague LIVE: Judgment in just 48 hours after hearing hints at India's victory

IndiaFP StaffMay, 18 2017 13:36:34 IST

  • Sreemoy Talukdar, senior editor, Firstpost

    13:37 (IST)

    Quick verdict points to India's victory at the ICJ: But will Pakistan comply?

    India's argument, put forward by senior counsel Harish Salve last Monday, was that the State of Pakistan appears to be in collusion and there can be no real relief possible for Jadhav. In fact, India fears that the execution might take place before the trial is over.

    Going by the way the ICJ has, within 48 hours of the oral hearing, decided to pronounce its verdict, it is very likely that the court will accede to India's request for "provisional measures". This should, in the near term, appear as relief to India because Pakistan will find it difficult to send Jadhav to the gallows before a full trial at the ICJ is conducted.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Jadhav's arrest and conviction created diplomatic maelstorm

    Asserting that Jadhav's execution was not imminent, Pakistan said he had 150 days to plead clemency. However, the ICJ denied permission to Pakistan to play the purported "confessional" video of Jadhav at the public hearing.

    Jadhav's arrest and conviction created a diplomatic maelstrom between the two countries, with India requesting consular access to the imprisoned man 16 times, only to be repeatedly turned down by Pakistan.

    Jadhav was awarded the death sentence by a Pakistani military court last month, a year after he was arrested on charges of espionage and subversive activities. While India stated that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    How ICJ has ruled on death penalty cases in the past

    In terms of precedents in the history of the ICJ, there are three previous death penalty/Vienna Convention-related cases wherein the timelines and results are instructive. It remains to be seen whether there will be any major deviation from these decisions. Click here for the detailed report on the previous cases. 

  • 13:12 (IST)

    All you need to know about Kulbhushan Jadhav

  • 13:09 (IST)

    RECAP: Jadhav wasn't given legal counsel in Pakistan: India

    India further charged that Jadhav had no access to legal counsel in Pakistan, had been denied consular access and that his confession admitting his crimes had been extracted forcefully when he was in military custody.

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Pakistan rebuts India's claims

    Pakistan had rebutted India's allegation that Islamabad violated Vienna Convention by saying that India had no right to invoke the jurisdiction of the UN's highest court because the Vienna Convention does not provide for matters relating to spies, terrorists and those who indulge in espionage.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    All you need to know about President of the Court Ronny Abraham

    President of the Court Ronny Abraham, will read out the decision at midday local time (3.30 pm IST). The case — a rare foray for the two nations into the international courts after 18 years — has highlighted the recent sharp uptick in tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

    "A public sitting will take place at 12 noon at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, will read the court's decision," the international court said in a release on Wednesday.

    As the world court prepares to read out the judgment in this highly-awaited case, here's what we know about the president of ICJ — Ronny Abraham.

    Abraham became the member of ICJ on 15 February 2005. He was elected as the president of the UN court on 6 February 2015. Before the ICJ appointment, from 1998 to 2005, as head of the Legal Affairs Directorate at the French ministry of foreign affairs, he was in charge of advising the government on legal matters in the fields of general international public law, European Union law, international human rights law, the law of the sea and the Antarctic.

    Read the full report here

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Six opinions you must to read before judgment is pronounced

    In a statement, the ICJ announced that it will "deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by India in the Jadhav Case (India versus Pakistan), on Thursday" at noon (3.30 pm IST) in a public sitting.

    Judge Ronny Abraham, president of the court, will read the decision, it said. The decision comes after India sought the court's intervention on Monday for an immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, fearing that the Indian national may be executed even before the ICJ decided the case.

    The following is a list of articles and opinions, previously published on Firstpost, on the Jadhav trial:

  • 12:59 (IST)

    RECAP: India demanded immediate annulment of death sentence

    In India's submission to the ICJ on 15 May at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.

    India enumerated four provisional measures in its appeal to the ICJ: declare the death sentence awarded to Jadhav illegal; being violative of international law and treaty rights; restrain Pakistan from acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner; and if Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, direct it to release the convicted Indian national forthwith.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    India argued that Pakistan violated Vienna Convention

    India had approached the ICJ on 8 May, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav, which was in "egregious violations" of the Vienna Convention.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Harish Salve argued case on 15 May

    India is represented by its agent Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry. The case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve. The Indian team is expected to be present at the time of the verdict.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    ICJ to pronounce verdict today at 3.30 pm IST

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday, just 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    19:49 (IST)

    For India, no answers here

    Now they now want to know why India could not or did not prove he was an Indian national. Now it is our fault that we did not deny his nationality. This arrow completely missed the mark.

    Finally, Pakistan fell back on some convoluted rendition of Jadhav being kidnapped as far-fetched. No answers here to be found here. Only a torrent of words. 

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    19:47 (IST)

    The Pakistani defence in a nutshell

    The Pakistan defence was that the ICJ has no power to adjudicate a criminal offence and there should be no provisional measures if there no relief is possible. Reading between the lines, Pakistan indicated its intent to go ahead with the execution and practically said it would not accept a stay order. 

     
    The rest of its argument does not conceal the Pakistani stance: It will not listen if the ICJ calls for a stay. Pakistan then used Article 5 to defend its refusal to grant consular access. The military court decided it wasn't called for, so consular access wasn't granted. 
     
     

  • Sreemoy Talukdar, senior editor, Firstpost

    19:31 (IST)

    Bilateral agreement is central to consular access, not Vienna Convention, argues Pakistan as hearing ends.
     

    Not surprisingly, Pakistan's argument rests on the merit of the case rather than the technicality that India has raised while seeking relief for Kulbhushan Jadhav. Counsel Khawar Jadhav said India's key charge, that Pakistan violated the provisions of 1963 Vienna Convention, does not hold water because consular access between India and Pakistan shall be solely decided on the basis of the 2008 bilateral agreement.

    Qureshi appeared to admonish India by saying that the applicant's petition should be dismissed because it wasted the court's valuable time on an issue which is not urgent and claimed that Jadhav faces "no real harm". Pakistan's rebuttal has largely been on expected lines.

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi wraps up his arguments

    Court will render its order as soon as possible, says judge. Date on which order will be delivered will be duly communicated to the parties, he adds.

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi wraps up his arguments

    Responding to India's contention that Jadhav's trial was in gross violation of Vienna Convention, Pakistan says that provisions not intended to apply to a 'spy' involved in terror activities. 

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ

     
    There has been deafening silence and no response from India on Pakistan's accusations on Jadhav, says Qureshi.

  • 19:22 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ

    Wholly inappropriate to invoke jurisdiction of this court, says Qureshi.

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    19:19 (IST)

    Why would India wait to approach ICJ?

    Pakistan claims India invoked the ICJ in haste. It is our man facing the gallows, why would India wait?

    Smooth talk, shallow substance and finally running away to Paraguay and other cases shows there was no fresh or tangible evidence against Jadhav and this will largely delay the proceedings.

    Pakistan arrogantly told the ICJ they had bigger fish to fry and would not waste time on political grandstanding. Surely, many of the statements had seeds of contempt of the court.

    None of India's concerns were addressed.

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ

    Pakistan stresses India's application should be canceled on three grounds. "There is no urgency. The relief sought by India is manifestly unavailable, and the jurisdiction is limited."

  • Sreemoy Talukdar, senior editor, Firstpost

    19:09 (IST)

    Pakistan issues veiled threat to ICJ that it has no powers to give India relief

    Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi, while putting forth his argument at the Peace Palace in The Hague, labeled India's petition as "time-wasting tactics" and "political grandstanding" and called upon the International Court of Justice to dismiss the petition.


    Interestingly, having made his point, Qureshi leapt to suggesting it is outside the court's jurisdiction to provide relief to India because it has no power to annul Pakistan military court's verdict. It is telling that the Pakistani counsel seemed to be relying more on veiled threats rather than countering India's charge that Pakistan is in flagrant violation of 1963 Vienna Convention.

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    19:07 (IST)

    Pakistan uses the cloak of hurt sentiment as a defence
     
     
    The opening statement had no depth and was a shrill diatribe against India. It only wished to underscore the innocence of the Pakistani government. The cloak of injury and hurt sentiment will not wash as a defence. Pakistani counsel also continued his tone of aggrieved innocence and asked the court to dismiss India's plea. 
     
     
    His rhetoric attempted to confuse the fact that Jadhav was railroaded. However, he refused to go anywhere near the violation of human rights or the absence of hard evidence against the prisoner and also failed to deny that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran. 

  • 18:59 (IST)

    Pakistan's counsel addresses ICJ


     

    QC Khawar Qureshi, speaking for Pakistan, says there is no urgency and that India's plea must be dismissed.  He claims that India was given detailed copy of FIR and that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan after crossing in from Iran.

  • 18:47 (IST)

    QC Khawar Qureshi argues Pakistan's case
     
     
    "India claims Jadhav's trial was rushed and that he could be executed summarily. None of that is true," Qureshi says.
     
     
     

  • Sreemoy Talukdar, senior editor, Firstpost

    18:44 (IST)

    Pakistan invokes terrorism trope to stonewall India
     

    Presenting Pakistan's case, Mohammad Faisal, DG, South Asia & SAARC sought to harp on the terrorism trope while making the case why the ICJ has no jurisdiction over an issue that concerns Pakistan's internal security and hence should be governed by Pakistan's local laws within the bilateral framework. Pakistan agent Faisal called upon the ICJ to dismiss India's petition.

  • 18:42 (IST)

    Pakistan argues its case in ICJ
     

    Mohammad Faisal, Director General, South Asia and SAARC, says India has ambushed Pakistan and is using media to drive case.

     

  • 18:40 (IST)

    Pakistan begins its arguments at ICJ


    Mohammad Faisal, Director General, South Asia and SAARC, says Pakistan will not be cowed by terrorism and that India has used the court as a stage for theatre.

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    18:14 (IST)

    India needs to ask for proof that Jadhav is still alive

    Regardless of what Pakistan puts up as its defence, India needs to ask for proof that Kulbhushan Jadhav is still alive. Else, this entire exercise becomes moot.
     
    Since March, there has been no information on Jadhav's condition. Is he being tortured? Is he dead?
     
    The ICJ should put the onus on Pakistan to provide proof of life.
     
    If possible, the ICJ should place Jadhav in judicial custody under its ambit.
     

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    18:09 (IST)

    Pakistan thinks it can get away with 'murder'
     
    In June 2016, the ICJ expressed concern that Pakistan’s military justice system was unjust and ineffective. Since then, the ICJ hasn’t changed its stance.
     
    The fact remains: It doesn’t matter what we think or how strong India's case might be. Pakistan has Jadhav in custody.
     
    If it feels it can get away with executing Jadhav and that the furore will only last a couple of days, it will.
     
    Contrary to public opinion, Pakistan is not afraid of international censure.
     
    Even if it is indicted by the ICJ, a nation that harbours terrorists won't lose any sleep over it.

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    18:01 (IST)

    Pakistan will attempt to create a case based on precedent.
     

    The defendants in three previous cases—Paraguay vs USA,  Germany versus USA, and Mexico vs USA—ignored the ICJ, so there is a precedent.
     

    Islamabad has gone on the record, saying it reworked its rules to keep the ICJ out of these affairs, especially bilateral issues.
     
    It will also cite India's past statements that the ICJ has no jurisdiction in bilateral issues.

  • Aman, legal commentator

    17:53 (IST)

    At this stage, it must also be clarified in all cases where there is a request by one of the parties to indicate provisional measures, a country has to only establish a prima facie case of jurisdiction.
     

    In other words, in a request for the indication of provisional measures, the ICJ does not have to finally satisfy itself before deciding whether to indicate provisional measures that it has jurisdiction on the subject matter of the case.
     

    However, this does not imply that the ICJ may indicate provisional measures unless the provisions invoked by the Applicant country appear, based on first impressions, to afford a basis on which the jurisdiction of the ICJ might be founded.


    For instance, if the court finds that it has a prima facie jurisdiction in this case, Pakistan will have an option to challenge the same; and the decision on jurisdiction at this stage is without prejudice to Pakistan’s right to contest the jurisdiction of the ICJ at a later stage in the proceedings.

  • Aman, legal commentator

    15:27 (IST)

    India solely relies on Article 1 of the Optional Protocol concerning the Compulsory Settlement (Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Consular Access) read with Article 36, paragraph 1 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice to establish the jurisdiction of the ICJ in this case. Such a jurisdiction conferred by the Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Consular Access cannot be limited by limitations/reservations to jurisdiction under Article 36, paragraph 2 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice (as Pakistan had claimed in Aerial Incident of 10 August 1999 case). This has been the basis of the jurisdiction in earlier cases before the ICJ- The LaGrand Case and Avena and Other Mexican Nationals.
     

    India also clarified that the basis of jurisdiction is de hors the Agreement on Consular Access between India and Pakistan. Pakistan may, however, argue that this Agreement is "special law" overriding the "general law"; and does not provide a basis for approaching the ICJ.

     
    It must be noted that basing an argument on the Optional Protocol may be a problem in establishing claims of violation of any the other treaty such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as has been requested by India in its application.

  • Sreemoy Talukdar, senior editor, Firstpost

    15:11 (IST)

    ICJ's powers supersede bilateral agreement terms, holds Salve in concluding remarks 

    The better part of the argument by Harish Salve, India's counsel at ICJ, was aimed at establishing that ICJ's powers have enforceability. He cited a lot of past cases and was at pains to point out that Pakistan's bilateral agreement with India, which it has repeatedly cited while denying consular access, does not have enforceability vis-a-vis ICJ's powers to interpret and apply the provisions of Vienna Convention. 

  • 15:08 (IST)

    India's counsel Harish Salve tells ICJ

    "In its letter of 21 March, Pakistan said to India that the request of consular access can be entertained if India assists in the investigation.  The more serious the charge the greater the need to ensure procedural safeguards to ensure that the accused gets a fair trial. The confession played a significant part in the case. The allegations were made even as Jadhav's basic rights were denied."

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Harish Salve addresses The Hague, Netherlands:

    "India asserts in the application that Pakistan denied consular access to Jadhav. The reasons for the said denial was also not given to India.  India has not been given a copy of the charges or the verdict and hence  has been unable to check the charges. The Vienna Convention offers no exception. India asserts that the breach of the Vienna Convention is fatal.  Under Article 36, jurisdiction exists in respect of all cases that parties refer to and in respect of all matters specially provided for in treaties and conventions."

    "India relies on the Vienna Convention. The agreement between India and Pakistan on consular access is relevant.  India does not rely and does not need to rely on this greement. It bases its case solely on the Vienna Convention."

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Pakistan's kangaroo verdict lacks credibility: Harish Salve tells ICJ

    "India will always maintain that Kulbhushan Jadhav has been kidnapped from Iran. Jadhav has been denied the right to defend himself. The 'confession' was extracted in military custody. No indications whether Jadhav can seek or receive clemency. We fear that Jadhav will be executed before this trail ends. The present situation is grave and that is why India has sought the indulgence of ICJ. Pakistan has violated the Vienna Convention," says Harish Salve.

  • 14:56 (IST)

    No official documents presented by Pakistan: Harish Salve tells ICJ

    "Pakistan has refused to communicate to consular services; India has not been given the copy of the charges filed against Jadhav. The need for a wholesome compliance is greater when charges are serious. We want appropriate legal representation for  Kulbhushan Jadhav," Harish Salve tells ICJ.

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    14:48 (IST)

    Does Pakistan want India to beg for his life?

    Pakistan wants Jadhav to beg for his life. In public. And through him, India, to beg for his life. They want us to humiliate us and mark that as a confession of our guilt. They want us to plead with them — with the Pakistan army chief and the president — Pakistan has also 'linked' the execution to India's 'adventurism' and warned India against taking any action in case Jadhav is executed.


    As far as India is concerned, no evidence against Jadhav has been presented. However, as honourable as our efforts have been, we are not going to be able to get Jadhav's death sentence annulled.

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    14:47 (IST)

    Here are India's three strong arguments against Pakistan:

    1. The kangaroo court.

    2. Jadhav was not given an attorney of his choice

    3. India was denied consular access to Jadhav

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    14:45 (IST)

    Pakistan could argue that India in past has questioned ICJ's power to intervene

    In the three instances where Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations were breached — Paraguay vs USA,  Germany versus USA, and Mexico vs USA — the court made a strong argument for protecting the rights of the accused. However, it makes no difference if Pakistan refuses to heed the court's call.


    Pakistan will argue that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has no jurisdiction to adjudicate over bilateral issues. To bolster their argument, they will bring up the fact that India has, in the past, questioned the court's power to intervene. I hope India is ready with a response.

    Although Jadhav is unlikely to be executed while the case is being heard in the ICJ, there is still a fear that he will be 'murdered' by Pakistan.

  • 14:43 (IST)

  • Sreemoy Talukdar, senior editor, Firstpost

    14:41 (IST)

    India exposes Pakistan's hypocrisy on Jadhav at The Hague

    Jadhav has much less time than Pakistan would have us believe, India's lead lawyer presented before the International Court of Justice at The Hague on Monday.

    In his argument, Harish Salve exposed the hypocrisy of Pakistan's stance on Jadhav by pointing out that on one hand Pakistan accuses the Indian National of being involved in "serious offences that harm the security of the country" and on the the hand, holding that Jadhav has still not exhausted his clemency options.

    This is also facetious position, held Salve in his argument. He pointed out that despite Pakistan's promises, Jadhav may have far lesser time than the 90 days even if he chooses to take the clemency route. 

  • 14:40 (IST)

    Harish Salve as India's counsel presented his statement: 

    "I am grateful to the ICJ for taking up the case at such short notice. India has moved ICJ under Article 14 seeking suspension of the sentence awarded to Jadhav. The case is grave and urgent." 

    Salve referred to precedent of past cases including LaGrand case between Germany and US in 1982.  The case referred to the hearing before the ICJ which concerned the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

    "Jadhav's mother has filed for an appeal which was transmitted to Pakistan via diplomatic paths.  The communication of 12 May does not clarify on what his charges are or any clarity on the request for clemency.  Pakistan said that Jadhav's sentence is based on credible evidence in espionage against Pakistan."

    India has refused these allegations and said that Jadhav was kidnapped and framed.

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Pakistan failed to comply with all its legal obligations by denying consular access to Jadhav: India tells ICJ

    VD Sharma, a joint secretary in the external affairs ministry and co-agent, said Pakistan had failed to comply with all its legal obligations by denying consular access to Jadhav ever since he was arrested in March 2016. India is seeking relief in the form of immediate suspension of the death sentence. Jadhav has been accused of espionage by Pakistan.


    Sharma also urged the court to restrain Pakistan from "giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court" and to direct it to annul its decision. The day-long hearing, which began on Monday morning, would involve two sessions of an hour-and-a-half each to India and Pakistan to make their cases. Pakistan's session will begin in the afternoon.

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Pakistan never provided any official documents on Jadhav's arrest: India tells ICJ

    Deepak Mittal told ICJ President Ronny Abraham, who presided over the proceedings, that India's repeated requests to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav were denied. "India learnt from press reports that the death sentence was awarded to Jadhav on the basis of an alleged confession. Pakistan has not provided the chargesheet, any documents on the case despite repeated requests," Mittal told the court.


    "It is clear that Jadhav has been denied of his right to seek legal counsel. Jadhav's parents have applied for visa to travel to Pakistan which has fallen on deaf ears."

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Fear that Jadhav may be executed soon: India tells ICJ

    India on Monday sought an immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded to alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav in Pakistan saying there was a fear that he may be executed even before the decision of the international court.

    "Jadhav has not got the right to get proper legal assistance and the right to consular access. There is an immediate threat to him to be executed even before a decision is passed" by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Deepak Mittal, Indian official, told the court in his opening remarks. Mittal termed the military court trial of Jadhav as "farcical".

    --IANS

  • 14:26 (IST)

    Watch: India's counsel Harish Salve addresses the 11-judge bench at ICJ

  • 14:25 (IST)

  • Bikram Vohra, consulting editor

    14:22 (IST)

    What if Pakistan ignores ICJ?

    Pakistan will be unable to defend its position of not allowing India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    We may have to prepare for the possibility that Pakistan will ignore the International Court of Justice since it has already violated diplomatic rights and breached international law.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday afternoon, 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former navy officer by a Pakistan military court.

India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on 8 May accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution.

File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav. PTI

File image of Kulbhushan Jadhav. PTI

During its submission to the ICJ on 15 May at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fear that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.

While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.

On its part, Pakistan told the ICJ that Vienna Convention provisions on consular access were not intended for a "spy" involved in terror activities and charged India with using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" in the Jadhav case.

Here's the full text of what transpired at the hearing, and the arguments put forth by the two countries:

India's session:

Verbatim record of India's oral obsevation at ICJ in Kulbushan Jadav case by Firstpost on Scribd

Pakistan's session:

Verbatim record of Pakistan's oral obsevation at ICJ in Kulbushan Jadav case by Firstpost on Scribd

?

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: May 18, 2017 01:37 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 01:36 pm

