Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict at The Hague LIVE: Judgment in just 48 hours after hearing hints at India's victory

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday afternoon, 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former navy officer by a Pakistan military court.
India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on 8 May accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution.
During its submission to the ICJ on 15 May at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fear that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.
While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.
On its part, Pakistan told the ICJ that Vienna Convention provisions on consular access were not intended for a "spy" involved in terror activities and charged India with using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" in the Jadhav case.
Here's the full text of what transpired at the hearing, and the arguments put forth by the two countries:
India's session:
Pakistan's session:
Quick verdict points to India's victory at the ICJ: But will Pakistan comply?
India's argument, put forward by senior counsel Harish Salve last Monday, was that the State of Pakistan appears to be in collusion and there can be no real relief possible for Jadhav. In fact, India fears that the execution might take place before the trial is over.
Going by the way the ICJ has, within 48 hours of the oral hearing, decided to pronounce its verdict, it is very likely that the court will accede to India's request for "provisional measures". This should, in the near term, appear as relief to India because Pakistan will find it difficult to send Jadhav to the gallows before a full trial at the ICJ is conducted.
Jadhav's arrest and conviction created diplomatic maelstorm
Asserting that Jadhav's execution was not imminent, Pakistan said he had 150 days to plead clemency. However, the ICJ denied permission to Pakistan to play the purported "confessional" video of Jadhav at the public hearing.
Jadhav's arrest and conviction created a diplomatic maelstrom between the two countries, with India requesting consular access to the imprisoned man 16 times, only to be repeatedly turned down by Pakistan.
Jadhav was awarded the death sentence by a Pakistani military court last month, a year after he was arrested on charges of espionage and subversive activities. While India stated that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.
How ICJ has ruled on death penalty cases in the past
In terms of precedents in the history of the ICJ, there are three previous death penalty/Vienna Convention-related cases wherein the timelines and results are instructive. It remains to be seen whether there will be any major deviation from these decisions. Click here for the detailed report on the previous cases.
All you need to know about Kulbhushan Jadhav
RECAP: Jadhav wasn't given legal counsel in Pakistan: India
India further charged that Jadhav had no access to legal counsel in Pakistan, had been denied consular access and that his confession admitting his crimes had been extracted forcefully when he was in military custody.
Pakistan rebuts India's claims
Pakistan had rebutted India's allegation that Islamabad violated Vienna Convention by saying that India had no right to invoke the jurisdiction of the UN's highest court because the Vienna Convention does not provide for matters relating to spies, terrorists and those who indulge in espionage.
All you need to know about President of the Court Ronny Abraham
President of the Court Ronny Abraham, will read out the decision at midday local time (3.30 pm IST). The case — a rare foray for the two nations into the international courts after 18 years — has highlighted the recent sharp uptick in tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
"A public sitting will take place at 12 noon at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, will read the court's decision," the international court said in a release on Wednesday.
As the world court prepares to read out the judgment in this highly-awaited case, here's what we know about the president of ICJ — Ronny Abraham.
Abraham became the member of ICJ on 15 February 2005. He was elected as the president of the UN court on 6 February 2015. Before the ICJ appointment, from 1998 to 2005, as head of the Legal Affairs Directorate at the French ministry of foreign affairs, he was in charge of advising the government on legal matters in the fields of general international public law, European Union law, international human rights law, the law of the sea and the Antarctic.
Read the full report here
Six opinions you must to read before judgment is pronounced
In a statement, the ICJ announced that it will "deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by India in the Jadhav Case (India versus Pakistan), on Thursday" at noon (3.30 pm IST) in a public sitting.
Judge Ronny Abraham, president of the court, will read the decision, it said. The decision comes after India sought the court's intervention on Monday for an immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, fearing that the Indian national may be executed even before the ICJ decided the case.
The following is a list of articles and opinions, previously published on Firstpost, on the Jadhav trial:
RECAP: India demanded immediate annulment of death sentence
In India's submission to the ICJ on 15 May at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.
India enumerated four provisional measures in its appeal to the ICJ: declare the death sentence awarded to Jadhav illegal; being violative of international law and treaty rights; restrain Pakistan from acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner; and if Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, direct it to release the convicted Indian national forthwith.
India argued that Pakistan violated Vienna Convention
India had approached the ICJ on 8 May, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav, which was in "egregious violations" of the Vienna Convention.
Harish Salve argued case on 15 May
India is represented by its agent Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry. The case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve. The Indian team is expected to be present at the time of the verdict.
ICJ to pronounce verdict today at 3.30 pm IST
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday, just 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.
For India, no answers here
Now they now want to know why India could not or did not prove he was an Indian national. Now it is our fault that we did not deny his nationality. This arrow completely missed the mark.
Finally, Pakistan fell back on some convoluted rendition of Jadhav being kidnapped as far-fetched. No answers here to be found here. Only a torrent of words.
The Pakistani defence in a nutshell
The Pakistan defence was that the ICJ has no power to adjudicate a criminal offence and there should be no provisional measures if there no relief is possible. Reading between the lines, Pakistan indicated its intent to go ahead with the execution and practically said it would not accept a stay order.
Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi wraps up his arguments
Court will render its order as soon as possible, says judge. Date on which order will be delivered will be duly communicated to the parties, he adds.
Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi wraps up his arguments
Responding to India's contention that Jadhav's trial was in gross violation of Vienna Convention, Pakistan says that provisions not intended to apply to a 'spy' involved in terror activities.
Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ
Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ
Why would India wait to approach ICJ?
Pakistan claims India invoked the ICJ in haste. It is our man facing the gallows, why would India wait?
Smooth talk, shallow substance and finally running away to Paraguay and other cases shows there was no fresh or tangible evidence against Jadhav and this will largely delay the proceedings.
Pakistan arrogantly told the ICJ they had bigger fish to fry and would not waste time on political grandstanding. Surely, many of the statements had seeds of contempt of the court.
None of India's concerns were addressed.
Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi addresses ICJ
Pakistan stresses India's application should be canceled on three grounds. "There is no urgency. The relief sought by India is manifestly unavailable, and the jurisdiction is limited."
Pakistan issues veiled threat to ICJ that it has no powers to give India relief
Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi, while putting forth his argument at the Peace Palace in The Hague, labeled India's petition as "time-wasting tactics" and "political grandstanding" and called upon the International Court of Justice to dismiss the petition.
Interestingly, having made his point, Qureshi leapt to suggesting it is outside the court's jurisdiction to provide relief to India because it has no power to annul Pakistan military court's verdict. It is telling that the Pakistani counsel seemed to be relying more on veiled threats rather than countering India's charge that Pakistan is in flagrant violation of 1963 Vienna Convention.
Pakistan's counsel addresses ICJ
QC Khawar Qureshi, speaking for Pakistan, says there is no urgency and that India's plea must be dismissed. He claims that India was given detailed copy of FIR and that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan after crossing in from Iran.
Pakistan invokes terrorism trope to stonewall India
Presenting Pakistan's case, Mohammad Faisal, DG, South Asia & SAARC sought to harp on the terrorism trope while making the case why the ICJ has no jurisdiction over an issue that concerns Pakistan's internal security and hence should be governed by Pakistan's local laws within the bilateral framework. Pakistan agent Faisal called upon the ICJ to dismiss India's petition.
Pakistan argues its case in ICJ
Mohammad Faisal, Director General, South Asia and SAARC, says India has ambushed Pakistan and is using media to drive case.
Pakistan begins its arguments at ICJ
Mohammad Faisal, Director General, South Asia and SAARC, says Pakistan will not be cowed by terrorism and that India has used the court as a stage for theatre.
Regardless of what Pakistan puts up as its defence, India needs to ask for proof that Kulbhushan Jadhav is still alive. Else, this entire exercise becomes moot.
The defendants in three previous cases—Paraguay vs USA, Germany versus USA, and Mexico vs USA—ignored the ICJ, so there is a precedent.
At this stage, it must also be clarified in all cases where there is a request by one of the parties to indicate provisional measures, a country has to only establish a prima facie case of jurisdiction.
In other words, in a request for the indication of provisional measures, the ICJ does not have to finally satisfy itself before deciding whether to indicate provisional measures that it has jurisdiction on the subject matter of the case.
However, this does not imply that the ICJ may indicate provisional measures unless the provisions invoked by the Applicant country appear, based on first impressions, to afford a basis on which the jurisdiction of the ICJ might be founded.
For instance, if the court finds that it has a prima facie jurisdiction in this case, Pakistan will have an option to challenge the same; and the decision on jurisdiction at this stage is without prejudice to Pakistan’s right to contest the jurisdiction of the ICJ at a later stage in the proceedings.
India solely relies on Article 1 of the Optional Protocol concerning the Compulsory Settlement (Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Consular Access) read with Article 36, paragraph 1 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice to establish the jurisdiction of the ICJ in this case. Such a jurisdiction conferred by the Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Consular Access cannot be limited by limitations/reservations to jurisdiction under Article 36, paragraph 2 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice (as Pakistan had claimed in Aerial Incident of 10 August 1999 case). This has been the basis of the jurisdiction in earlier cases before the ICJ- The LaGrand Case and Avena and Other Mexican Nationals.
India also clarified that the basis of jurisdiction is de hors the Agreement on Consular Access between India and Pakistan. Pakistan may, however, argue that this Agreement is "special law" overriding the "general law"; and does not provide a basis for approaching the ICJ.
It must be noted that basing an argument on the Optional Protocol may be a problem in establishing claims of violation of any the other treaty such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as has been requested by India in its application.
ICJ's powers supersede bilateral agreement terms, holds Salve in concluding remarks
The better part of the argument by Harish Salve, India's counsel at ICJ, was aimed at establishing that ICJ's powers have enforceability. He cited a lot of past cases and was at pains to point out that Pakistan's bilateral agreement with India, which it has repeatedly cited while denying consular access, does not have enforceability vis-a-vis ICJ's powers to interpret and apply the provisions of Vienna Convention.
India's counsel Harish Salve tells ICJ
"In its letter of 21 March, Pakistan said to India that the request of consular access can be entertained if India assists in the investigation. The more serious the charge the greater the need to ensure procedural safeguards to ensure that the accused gets a fair trial. The confession played a significant part in the case. The allegations were made even as Jadhav's basic rights were denied."
Harish Salve addresses The Hague, Netherlands:
"India asserts in the application that Pakistan denied consular access to Jadhav. The reasons for the said denial was also not given to India. India has not been given a copy of the charges or the verdict and hence has been unable to check the charges. The Vienna Convention offers no exception. India asserts that the breach of the Vienna Convention is fatal. Under Article 36, jurisdiction exists in respect of all cases that parties refer to and in respect of all matters specially provided for in treaties and conventions."
"India relies on the Vienna Convention. The agreement between India and Pakistan on consular access is relevant. India does not rely and does not need to rely on this greement. It bases its case solely on the Vienna Convention."
Pakistan's kangaroo verdict lacks credibility: Harish Salve tells ICJ
"India will always maintain that Kulbhushan Jadhav has been kidnapped from Iran. Jadhav has been denied the right to defend himself. The 'confession' was extracted in military custody. No indications whether Jadhav can seek or receive clemency. We fear that Jadhav will be executed before this trail ends. The present situation is grave and that is why India has sought the indulgence of ICJ. Pakistan has violated the Vienna Convention," says Harish Salve.
No official documents presented by Pakistan: Harish Salve tells ICJ
"Pakistan has refused to communicate to consular services; India has not been given the copy of the charges filed against Jadhav. The need for a wholesome compliance is greater when charges are serious. We want appropriate legal representation for Kulbhushan Jadhav," Harish Salve tells ICJ.
Does Pakistan want India to beg for his life?
Pakistan wants Jadhav to beg for his life. In public. And through him, India, to beg for his life. They want us to humiliate us and mark that as a confession of our guilt. They want us to plead with them — with the Pakistan army chief and the president — Pakistan has also 'linked' the execution to India's 'adventurism' and warned India against taking any action in case Jadhav is executed.
As far as India is concerned, no evidence against Jadhav has been presented. However, as honourable as our efforts have been, we are not going to be able to get Jadhav's death sentence annulled.
Here are India's three strong arguments against Pakistan:
1. The kangaroo court.
2. Jadhav was not given an attorney of his choice
3. India was denied consular access to Jadhav
Pakistan could argue that India in past has questioned ICJ's power to intervene
In the three instances where Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations were breached — Paraguay vs USA, Germany versus USA, and Mexico vs USA — the court made a strong argument for protecting the rights of the accused. However, it makes no difference if Pakistan refuses to heed the court's call.
Pakistan will argue that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has no jurisdiction to adjudicate over bilateral issues. To bolster their argument, they will bring up the fact that India has, in the past, questioned the court's power to intervene. I hope India is ready with a response.
Although Jadhav is unlikely to be executed while the case is being heard in the ICJ, there is still a fear that he will be 'murdered' by Pakistan.
India exposes Pakistan's hypocrisy on Jadhav at The Hague
Jadhav has much less time than Pakistan would have us believe, India's lead lawyer presented before the International Court of Justice at The Hague on Monday.
In his argument, Harish Salve exposed the hypocrisy of Pakistan's stance on Jadhav by pointing out that on one hand Pakistan accuses the Indian National of being involved in "serious offences that harm the security of the country" and on the the hand, holding that Jadhav has still not exhausted his clemency options.
This is also facetious position, held Salve in his argument. He pointed out that despite Pakistan's promises, Jadhav may have far lesser time than the 90 days even if he chooses to take the clemency route.
Harish Salve as India's counsel presented his statement:
"I am grateful to the ICJ for taking up the case at such short notice. India has moved ICJ under Article 14 seeking suspension of the sentence awarded to Jadhav. The case is grave and urgent."
Salve referred to precedent of past cases including LaGrand case between Germany and US in 1982. The case referred to the hearing before the ICJ which concerned the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
"Jadhav's mother has filed for an appeal which was transmitted to Pakistan via diplomatic paths. The communication of 12 May does not clarify on what his charges are or any clarity on the request for clemency. Pakistan said that Jadhav's sentence is based on credible evidence in espionage against Pakistan."
India has refused these allegations and said that Jadhav was kidnapped and framed.
Pakistan failed to comply with all its legal obligations by denying consular access to Jadhav: India tells ICJ
VD Sharma, a joint secretary in the external affairs ministry and co-agent, said Pakistan had failed to comply with all its legal obligations by denying consular access to Jadhav ever since he was arrested in March 2016. India is seeking relief in the form of immediate suspension of the death sentence. Jadhav has been accused of espionage by Pakistan.
Sharma also urged the court to restrain Pakistan from "giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court" and to direct it to annul its decision. The day-long hearing, which began on Monday morning, would involve two sessions of an hour-and-a-half each to India and Pakistan to make their cases. Pakistan's session will begin in the afternoon.
Pakistan never provided any official documents on Jadhav's arrest: India tells ICJ
Deepak Mittal told ICJ President Ronny Abraham, who presided over the proceedings, that India's repeated requests to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav were denied. "India learnt from press reports that the death sentence was awarded to Jadhav on the basis of an alleged confession. Pakistan has not provided the chargesheet, any documents on the case despite repeated requests," Mittal told the court.
"It is clear that Jadhav has been denied of his right to seek legal counsel. Jadhav's parents have applied for visa to travel to Pakistan which has fallen on deaf ears."
Fear that Jadhav may be executed soon: India tells ICJ
India on Monday sought an immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded to alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav in Pakistan saying there was a fear that he may be executed even before the decision of the international court.
"Jadhav has not got the right to get proper legal assistance and the right to consular access. There is an immediate threat to him to be executed even before a decision is passed" by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Deepak Mittal, Indian official, told the court in his opening remarks. Mittal termed the military court trial of Jadhav as "farcical".
--IANS
Watch: India's counsel Harish Salve addresses the 11-judge bench at ICJ
What if Pakistan ignores ICJ?
Pakistan will be unable to defend its position of not allowing India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
We may have to prepare for the possibility that Pakistan will ignore the International Court of Justice since it has already violated diplomatic rights and breached international law.
India puts Jadhav case strictly within the ambit of international law
India, as expected, kept the focus strictly on Pakistan's violation of international convention as hearing began in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague on Monday.
In taking its case to the ICJ, India is aware that Pakistan's petition was struck down by the ICJ in 1999 when India took a stance that the shooting down of the Atlantique aircraft was a security issue and would be dealt with strictly in accord with bilateral treaties. India has therefore sought to differentiate this appeal with firm focus on Pakistan's violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 and Article 1 of the Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations Concerning the Compulsory Settlement of Disputes.
India's agent Deepak Mittals opening remarks made it clear that India is setting the Jadhav case within the ambit of Vienna convention on consular relations (VCCR) which Pakistan has flagrantly violated by not allowing consular access to Jadhav despite 16 formal requests
Pakistan ignored several requests for consular access by India: Harish Salve
"India has made several requests for consular access but Pakistan has not provided it, Article 36 of Vienna Convention has been violated. Pakistan did not inform India at the time of his arrest. I express on behalf of my country gratitude for fixing hearing in short notice. Situation we find is grave and urgent," India's counsel Harish Salve tells the 11-judge bench.
Pakistan has not provided any chargesheet
11-judge bench is hearing the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in ICJ. India may avail a "short extension" beyond 90 minutes to present its case, says ICJ judge. Mittal argues, "India has demanded several consular access but there has been no response from Pakistan. This reflects farcical nature of hearing in Pakistan. Pakistan has not provided any chargesheet, evidence. No response from Pakistan on visa for family members of Jadhav. This is serious miscarriage of justice."
Here's why India moved ICJ after 46 years
The imminent danger to the life of Jadhav, who was given the death sentence by a Pakistani military court on 10 April, is India’s reason for moving the ICJ. India says Pakistan accelerated the situation by ignoring 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav. His trial in the military court was a sham and didn't follow international norms even though Jadhav is a foreign national.
India has also accused Pakistan of "egregious violations" of New Delhi's rights under the Vienna convention on consular relations when it sought ICJ's intervention on 8 May.
Registrar reading out India's plea:
India requests following pending final judgment in the case:
a) Pakistan take all measures to ensure Jadhav is not executed;
b) Pakistan report to the court action it has taken in the case;
c) Pakistan should ensure that no action should be taken while proceedings in the court are taking place
Pakistan's team at ICJ
The Pakistani team will be led by Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf, assisted by senior lawyer Asad Rahim. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who has prior experience at the UN, is also expected to fly to The Hague, where Pakistan will be presenting its case using past precedent where India has refused the ICJ jurisdiction, including in the 1999 Atlantique case of a plane that was shot down by India.
Pakistan's moves betrays nervousness about impending verdict
Pakistan's moves since India's petition at the International Court of Justice betrays a nervousness about the impending verdict. The steps that the Nawaz Sharif government has taken so far to counter India's aggressive pitch at the judicial arm of the United Nations indicate that its case is weak and it is therefore desperately trying to stall today's proceedings at The Hague.
News18 reports that Pakistan has opened backchannel manoevres to influence the hearing by dispatching quietly its ambassador to UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan, who was earlier posted in The Netherlands. Ahmad's brief, according to the channel, is to "impress upon" a judge on the ICJ panel "friendly" to him to get across a message that India has prematurely approached the ICJ because Jadhav has not yet exhausted all his judicial options in Pakistan.
This indicates that Pakistan, which has announced it will not abide by ICJ verdict, fears it may go against it.
JS (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal to open arguments for India
Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) MEA, Deepak Mittal, is India's principal agent, who opens and closes the arguments. Others in the delegation will contribute.
Deepak Mittal as Agent
VD Sharma,Joint Secretary, MEA as co-Agent
Harish Salve as Counsel
Kajal Bhat, First Secretary, Embassy of India in the Netherlands as Adviser
Chetna N Rai as Junior Counsel
Proceedings in Jadhav case begins at The Hague
The Netherlands-based ICJ takes up Jadhav's case in the Great Hall of Justice housed in the Peace Palace in the city of The Hague. Both sides will get 90 minutes each to make their arguments, with India getting the first say.
The court is expected to take some provisional steps till the case is finally decided. The 15-judge ICJ is not in session. Court president judge Ronny Abraham of France is expected to meet the agents or legal representatives of the two countries and decide on the procedural issues such as the time-frame of the case. Senior lawyer Harish Salve is representing India.
Watch: Live proceedings from The Hague as Kulbhushan Jadhav's hearing gets underway
Here is Pakistan's most likely response
-Pakistan will insist this case will follow its domestic laws not Vienna Convention will be followed in Jadhav case
-Consular access can be denied in cases related to national security
-Jadhav was tried in a military court as he was a former naval officer
-It may also say that all legal remedies have not been exhausted yet in Pakistan and so it is not the right time for ICJ to intervene
Here is India's plea to International Court of Justice
The International Court of Justice is the judicial organ of the United Nations that settles legal disputes submitted to it by states. Here is India's plea to The Hague:
Immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded to the accused
Declaring the sentence of the military court brazen defiance of the Vienna Convention
Restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded & directing it to take steps to annul the decision
If Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, then ICJ should declare the decision illegal
Pakistan wants a stay on proceedings immediately
Speaking to CNN-News18, top Pakistan government sources said that Jadhav is alive and hanging will happen only after all judicial and appeal process over. The source also told the channel that Pakistan 'desperately' wants a stay on proceedings. "Pakistan authorities have opened all backchannels to put stay on proceedings."
News18 further reported that Pakistan sent emissary from UAE who is close friend of ICJ judge to put stay on proceedings. Emissary has been asked to convince judge that there are still three important steps to go before hanging. The source also confirmed to the channel that meeting with Jindal and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was part of backchannels efforts by Pakistan government to ease out current situation.
5 reasons why India has taken Pakistan to the ICJ
Public hearing at The Hague to begin at 1.30 pm IST
It's a crucial day in India's bid to save Jadhav from the gallows in Pakistan. For the first time in over four decades, India has knocked the doors of the ICJ. The public hearing will start at The Hague, Netherlands, from 1.30pm IST. India will be represented by senior counsel Harish Salve. Both sides have been given one and a half hour each to make their case.
Jadhav was handed a death sentence by Pakistan's military court on 10th April, 2016. He was arrested in March last year on charges of espionage India has already filed an appeal on behalf of Jadhav's mother in Pakistan.
Sarabjit's lawyer hails India's decision to go to ICJ
The ICJ today will hear India's plea for suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav's death penalty. A Pakistan military court had sentenced the Indian national to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on April 10, this year.
Meanwhile, speaking to CNN-News18, Sarabjit's lawyer Awais Shaikh said, "This is an excellent move by India. Kulbhushan Jadhav's case is being tried by military court. Pakistan cannot make undue decision. Pakistan cannot influence any judge in ICJ. It doesn’t matter if ex-ambassador of Pakistan is friends with any judge in ICJ."
No longer a battle of bilateral wills
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will have an open hearing on the Kulbhushan Jadhav execution case involving India and Pakistan at The Hague. With the court involved, it is no longer a battle of bilateral wills.
Also, the case has strong ramifications for India which has never allowed to make the bilateral issue with Pakistan multi-lateral.
