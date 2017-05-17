Kulbhushan Jadhav trial at ICJ: India, Pakistan wait and watch as court to announce verdict 3.30 pm tomorrow

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) heard the arguments made by India and Pakistan on Monday over the fate of Kulbhushan Jadhav with New Delhi invoking the court's jurisdiction to see that the death sentence against him was annulled. According to the latest reports, ICJ order on Jadhav to be announced tomorrow at 3:30 pm.

But Pakistan rejected the plea on the ground that India had no right to invoke the jurisdiction of the UN's highest court because the Vienna Convention does not provide for matters relating to spies, terrorists and those who indulge in espionage.

At the end of the day's proceedings ICJ President Ronny Abraham announced that the verdict in the matter would be given "as soon as possible" and the date delivered in a public sitting.

The Indian case was put up by noted lawyer Harish Salve who demanded that Pakistan should annul Jadhav's death sentence and see that he was not executed as his trial was held under "farcical" circumstances in violation of the Vienna Convention.

Here is the full transcript of the hearing

India's session:

Verbatim record of India's oral obsevation at ICJ in Kulbushan Jadav case by Firstpost on Scribd

Pakistan's session:

Verbatim record of Pakistan's oral obsevation at ICJ in Kulbushan Jadav case by Firstpost on Scribd

With inputs from IANS