Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing at ICJ: Watch live proceedings from the Hague here

On Monday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began its hearing on India’s plea for suspension of retired naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty at The Hague. A Pakistan military court had sentenced the Indian national to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on 10 April, this year.

India began its oral observation at 1.30 pm and it is expected to goon until 3 pm, following which the oral observation by Pakistan will begin at 6.30 pm and continue till 8 pm.

You can watch the live proceedings here:



On 8 May, India had moved a petition before the ICJ to seek justice for Jadhav, 46, alleging a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan after 16 requests for consular access to the former naval officer were consistently denied.

A Pakistani military court gave Jadhav the death sentence for alleged espionage and subversive activities. Pakistan has also not responded to the request for visas applied by Jadhav's family.

Jadhav was arrested on 3 March, 2017.