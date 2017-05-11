Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Shashi Tharoor praises govt move to approach ICJ

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday congratulated the government for approaching the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav, even as his party has expressed caution over the move.

"Congratulations to our government for deciding to pursue international action on Kulbhushan Jadhav. It was the best way," said Tharoor on his official Twitter account.

Congratulations to our Govt for deciding to pursue international action on #KulbhushanJadhav. It was the best way. https://t.co/ue8uKMf4zH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 11, 2017

On Wednesday, the Congress said that approaching the ICJ on the issue of Jadhav might expose India to the "risk" of Pakistan raising issues internationally and stressed that issues must be solved bilaterally. The ICJ has asked Pakistan to put on hold the death sentence on Jadhav.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said on Wednesday: "Does it ever give Pakistan the right to question, and if that is what they are looking for to internationalise this issue, then India has to be careful about this."

"The best resolution between India and Pakistan can be discussed at bilateral level all the times irrespective of however intransigent and badly behaved Pakistan is," said Kumar.

He also asked if the government has thought through all the ramifications of its move on approaching the ICJ.