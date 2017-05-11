Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ asks India, Pakistan to cooperate until it arrives at a decision

The International Court of Justice has asked India and Pakistan to cooperate until a decision is reached on the case of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

ANI reported that the ICJ sent an urgent communication to Pakistan, which was also forwarded to India, from the office of its President Judge Ronny Abraham under Article 74.

"In my capacity as President of the Court, and exercising the powers conferred upon me under Article 74, Paragraph 4, of the rules, I call upon the parties concerned ie. Your Excellency's Government, pending the court's decision on the request for provisional measures, to act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on this request to have its appropriate effects," ANI quoted Judge Abraham as saying in his letter to Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The ICJ will hold public hearings in the case on 15 May. This announcement was made by the ICJ on Wednesday night, a day after it stayed Jadhav's execution following India's initiation of proceedings against Pakistan, accusing it of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations".

"The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings on Monday, 15 May 2017... in the proceedings instituted by India on 8 May 2017 against Pakistan."

"The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by India," the ICJ had said in a release.

India had told ICJ that Jadhav "will be subjected to execution unless the court indicates provisional measures directing the government of Pakistan to take all measures necessary to ensure that he is not executed until the court's decision on the merits" of the case.

India had also pointed out that Jadhav's execution "would cause irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India".

Noting that India has been informed by the ICJ that an action has been initiated on the "provisional measures" sought by New Delhi, eternal affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay in New Delhi had said there is "legal juridical procedure" that will be followed.

With inputs from PTI