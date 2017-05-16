Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Here is the full text of the conclusion of public hearings

India and Pakistan on Monday crossed swords at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Kulbhushan Jadhav's case with New Delhi demanding the immediate suspension of his death sentence and Islamabad accusing it of using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" through a "misconceived" plea.

The two neighbours — who last faced off at the ICJ 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft by India — took the Jadhav case to the world court, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence".

After hearing the arguments of the two sides, the court said it will issue its order on India's request for provisional measures "as soon as possible".

Here is the full text of the conclusion of the public hearings:

Jadhav Case (India vs Pakistan) by Firstpost on Scribd

With inputs from PTI