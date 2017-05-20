Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Wrong to say Pakistan lost, says Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz

As Pakistan seeks re-hearing of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz said that Pakistan did not lose at the ICJ.

"(It is) wrong to say Pakistan lost at the ICJ, court stayed execution, didn't order on consular access to Jadhav," Aziz told reporters in Islamabad on Saturday.

"There was paucity of time earlier, we will strengthen our legal team for the next time," Aziz added in the press conference.

He asserted that the ICJ cannot nullify Indian spy Jadhav’s death sentence. “Jhadav had confessed to carrying out terrorist activities inside Pakistan and was a naval officer using a fake passport. He was sentenced according to the country’s law,” Aziz added as reported by The Express Tribune.

Aziz had announced on Friday that Pakistan will get a new team of lawyers to defend the Pakistani counsel."Pakistan’s security is so important and we have to maintain our fundamental sovereign right," Aziz had quoted while making the announcement.

Pakistan's Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will now plead Pakistan's case at the ICJ against the 46-year-old Indian national.

The development came after the Pakistan Foreign Office was criticised for its "poor handling" of the case and for its choice of Britain-based Khawar Qureshi as counsel.

The Attorney General said the country’s defence against India’s case before the ICJ was prepared by the government in consultation with all stakeholders, including the military establishment, PTI reported.

Pakistan, which announced the sentence on Jadhav on 10 April, claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on 3 March last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

In the judgment released by the ICJ at The Hague on Thursday, the tribunal asked Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria also dismissed the ICJ's provisional measures stating Article 36 (2) of the Vienna Convention, "Pakistan does not accept the ICJ's jurisdiction in matters related to national security."

Jadhav's case is the latest flashpoint in the tensions between Pakistan and India. The two countries last faced off at the ICJ 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.

