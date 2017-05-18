Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: A timeline of when to expect what as India, Pakistan spar at The Hague

India may have soured through the initial hearing on the International Cout of Justice at The Hague, but the fight is far from over. The interim order, even though passed in India's favour and an essential step to ensure to safeguard Jadhav's rights, is just the first step. There are several steps to the hearing and important dates that are crucial for Jadhav's safety. Here are some important dates and events that are crucial in the case:

10 April 2017: Kulbhushan Jadhav was served the death sentence by Pakistani military court

18 May 2017: ICJ tells Pakistan to put his execution on hold pending its final order.

19 May 2017: Jadhav has the right to appeal within 40 days to an appellate court by 19 May. Which means the ICJ interim order came right on time for Jadhav in case he did not or could not file his first appeal to the appellate court. ICJ says that it has no knowledge whether Jadhav has filed his appeal.

18 July 2017: Assuming the appellate court in Pakistan denies the appeal on 19 May, he may lodge a mercy petition to the (army chief of Pakistan) within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court.

16 October 2017: Assuming mercy petition is denied on 19 July, Jadhav may lodge a mercy petition to the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of (the army chief) on the mercy petition.

