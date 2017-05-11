Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Approaching ICJ is Modi govt's diplomatic failure, says Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav indicated the Narendra Modi government's "diplomatic failure".

"Going to the ICJ indicates government's diplomatic failure to resolve a sensitive issue. A bilateral matter is now being internationalised," Yechury said on Twitter.

"From inviting the Inter-Services Intelligence to Pathankot (in Punjab) to going for a wedding in the Nawaz Sharif family to the ICJ now, Modi's Pakistan policy is marked only by its absence," added Yechury.

"By setting this precedent, let's hope the government is able to handle it better, unlike its record of botching up things so far," he said.

India on Wednesday said the ICJ had been approached to save the life of Jadhav, an Indian national sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges.

The ICJ, which suspended Jadhav's death sentence, is likely to hear India's plea on Monday.

Communist Party of India-Marxist politburo member Brinda Karat had welcomed Jadhav getting international support.

She said ICJ's intervention "reflected the larger international sentiment against Pakistan's decision".

"Pakistan will be questioned thoroughly if it does not respect the ICJ's decision," she had said following the ICJ stay on Jadhav's execution.