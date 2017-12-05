Kudankulam nuclear power plant generates full 2,000 MW capacity for the first time

Chennai: Both operating units of the Russian-aided Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) generated electricity to their full capacity of 1,000 MW each for the first time on Tuesday, according to a statement from Russia's atomic energy corporation Rosatom.

The Russian equipment supplier and technical consultant of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)-operated KNPP said, in a statement, that the Kudankulam units recorded the highest ever production since the start of operations.

"Unit 2 of the Kudankulam nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu reached full capacity of 1,000 MW today (Tuesday). For the first time both units 1 and 2 attained full generation capacity and KNPP and became the first nuclear plant in India to generate 2,000 MW of power," a Rosatom release said.

While unit 1 was synchronised with the grid in October 2013, unit 2 completed the same function in August this year.

"The Kudankulam nuclear power plant has so far generated more than 20,000 million units of electricity, which helped to avoid around 17,083,874 tonnes of CO2 emissions," the statement said.

The maximum generation attained at KNPP early on Tuesday morning was confirmed by NPCIL sources at the site.

Kudankulam, around 650 km from Chennai, has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants, built with Russian equipment.

Two more units — third and fourth — of similar size are being built with Russian collaboration at Kudankulam located in Tirunelveli district of the state.