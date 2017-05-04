Krishna Ghati beheading: Army chief Bipin Rawat says India will retaliate to such actions

Reacting for the first time after the beheading of two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir by the Border Action Team (BAT) unit of Pakistan Army, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the security forces will retaliate to these kind of actions.

"We don't talk about future plans beforehand; we share details after execution," Rawat said while talking about the preparation of the security forces in restive Jammu and Kashmir.

We have beefed up our counter-infiltration posture in Jammu and Kashmir, Rawat added.

The army chief also said that the army is conducting a combing operation in the state to bring the situation under control. he noted that the rise in casualties and bank robberies is a major reason for ordering a combing operation.

Warning of further infiltration from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Rawat said that the melting of snow will help begin the infiltration season in the state.

Under the cover of heavy mortar fire, a Pakistani special forces team sneaked 250 metres across the Line of Control (LoC) into the Poonch sector and beheaded two Indian security personnel on Monday, officials said.

The Indian Army vowed an "appropriate" response to the "despicable act", which significantly took place a day after Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited some areas along the LoC and promised support to the Kashmiris. The Pakistan army denied that it was involved in any attack.

The attack was carried out by the Border Action Team (BAT), which comprises the special forces, under the cover of shelling by Pakistani troops in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The army issued a statement saying that the bodies of an army soldier and a BSF head constable were mutilated but a senior army officer told PTI that they were beheaded.

The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF. A BSF constable Rajinder Singh was injured but is out of danger.

The BAT team had set up an ambush to target the patrol party of the Indian soldiers while the Pakistan Army engaged two Indian forward defence locations (FDL) with rockets and mortar bombs, the officials said.

"It was a pre-planned operation of the Pakistan Army.

They had pushed in BAT teams over 250 meters deep inside Indian territory and set up ambushes for a long period to carry out the attack," a senior army official had said.

"The Pakistani army posts attacked two FDL posts with rockets and mortar bombs at 0830 hours and engaged them," the official said.

"Their target was a seven to eight-member patrol party that had emerged from the post," the official said.

He said as the posts were engaged, the patrol party men ran here and there.

"Two members of the patrol party, who were left behind, were attacked by the BAT team and killed. Their bodies were badly mutilated," the official said.

With inputs from PTI