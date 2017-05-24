Major fire guts textile showroom, six shops in Kolkata's Five Star Market

Kolkata: A major fire gutted a textile godown inside a market in Khidderpore area in southern part of the metropolis today.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 'Five Star Market' adjacent to the popular 'Fancy Market' at about 6.10 am, a fire department official said.

Besides the godown, six shops on the fifth and sixth floor of the market were gutted, he said adding that nobody was injured as the market remained closed at that time.

Around 12 fire tenders were pressed into service for nearly two and half hours to douse the blaze. An electrical short-circuit inside the godown might be the cause of the fire, he said.

"It was challenging for us to fight the fire because of the congested area. Hydraulic ladders and foam were used to control the fire," he said.

Disaster Management Group personnel from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and a police team also rushed to the spot. A portion of the adjacent road was closed and traffic controlled, police said.