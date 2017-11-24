Kolkata police arrest man for links to terrorists from banned organisation Ansarullah Bangla Team

Kolkata: The Kolkata police on Friday arrested a man allegedly linked to two terrorists of the banned Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), who were held earlier this week, near a cinema hall in the busy Sealdah area, a senior officer said.

Mohammed Sahadat Hossain was arrested by a special task force after the two ABT terrorists— Samsad Mia and Rizaul Islam provided information to the police on his dealings with them, the police officer said.

Shahadat is suspected to have been helping several others in crossing the porous India-Bangladesh border, he said.

"It appears that Sahadat has helped many from Bangladesh to cross the border. He used to do this in exchange for money. We are grilling him to find out how many people he has helped in crossing the border," the police officer said.

A city court has sent him to police custody till 5 December.

On Tuesday, the STF arrested Mia and Islam with arms supplier Monotosh Dey and seized several fake documents and arms from them. They are suspected to be behind the killing of secular bloggers and writers in Bangladesh.