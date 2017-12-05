Kolkata child sexual assault: GD Birla school principal summoned by police as parents continue to protest

Kolkata: The principal of a city school, where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two teachers last week, was on Tuesday summoned to Kolkata Police headquarters, a senior police officer said.

"Sharmila Nath, the principal of the GD Birla school, has been summoned on Tuesday by Kolkata Police's women grievance cell. She is being interrogated in relation with the sexual assault case," Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Crime, Vishal Gurg told IANS.

A police complaint was lodged against the principal by the victim's father demanding her arrest on Sunday for allegedly trying to cover up the issue of sexual assault and indirectly supporting the accused instead of taking action against them.

The case was taken up by the special committee formed on Monday to look into the allegations of negligence and false representation on part of the high-profile GD Birla Centre for Education in south Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the agitation by the guardians of students on the issue of student security continued on Tuesday even as the school authorities and the representatives of guardians' forum held a meeting inside the school.

The agitation spilt onto the other south Kolkata schools as several guardians gathered on the streets demanding installation of CCTV cameras in the entire school premises.

"The schools are increasing the annual fees every year by leaps and bounds. We are accepting all that but they must ensure our children's security. CCTV camera have be installed in all the schools," an agitating guardian demanded.

Massive agitation by the guardians took place in another south Kolkata-based institution, MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, over the allegation of another case of sexual abuse on a nursery student almost three months ago, leading to the arrest of a staff member of the school.

Last Thursday, the four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two PT teachers inside a school washroom. Both the accused have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and sent to police custody till December 15.

The school authorities issued a notice on Sunday stating that all the junior, as well as senior classes, would remain indefinitely closed. The notice also said that the school has removed the two arrested physical training teachers from duty.