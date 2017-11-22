Knife attack in Mumbai's Bhoiwada district court leaves two injured; suspect apprehended

Mumbai: In a sensational incident, an accused attacked his two co-accused with a knife in front of a magistrate during a court hearing on Wednesday in a Mumbai court, officials said.

The incident happened in Bhoiwada Court Number 5 when Harischandra Shirkar, who is accused in an assault case, was brought along with two other co-accused Mahesh and Naresh.

The trio was granted bail by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SJ Biyani after their scheduled hearing.

Apparently angered by the bail granted to Mahesh and Naresh, Shirkar suddenly whipped out a knife from his pocket, lunged at them and slashed them on their heads, as the stunned policemen, judicial officers, and people looked on.

A team of Bhoiwada Police, which was accompanying the accused, immediately caught Shirkar, 67, and whisked him off. He has been placed under arrest.

Mahesh and Naresh were taken to the nearby KEM Hospital, where they are reported to be stable and out of danger.

Senior officials are probing security lapses as to how Shirkar managed to smuggle in a knife inside a courtroom.