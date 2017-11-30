You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kirron Kher says Chandigarh gangrape survivor shouldn't have boarded auto after she saw three men sitting in it

IndiaFP StaffNov, 30 2017 14:44:22 IST

Actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher raised eyebrows on Thursday when she stated that the survivor of the Chandigarh gangrape should not have boarded the autorickshaw after she saw three men already sitting in it, ANI reported.

"I want to tell all girls: When there are three men already sitting in an auto, you should not board the auto," the BJP MP said. "I am saying this to protect the girls," Kher added. "Even when we used to travel by taxi in Mumbai, we used to make someone note down the number of the taxi....because we wanted our safety." Kher later defended her remarks. "I just said that because the times are very bad, girls should exercise caution... Politics should not be played here," ANI quoted her as saying. "Shame on those people who are trying to politicise this issue. There are girls in your houses also. You should also make some constructive remarks instead of destructive ones," she further added.


However, Kher did not elaborate how criticism of her remarks amounted to politicisation.

A 22-year-old woman from Dehradun was gangraped allegedly by three men on 17 November after she took an autorickshaw after attending a stenography class from Sector 37 in Chandigarh.

The autorickshaw driver allegedly drove her to an isolated place in Sector 53, instead of taking her to Mohali where she had been staying as a paying guest.

On Monday, the driver—the prime accused—allegedly attempted suicide inside a jail on Monday by stabbing himself with a "piece of broken glass", police said.


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 02:37 pm | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 02:44 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores