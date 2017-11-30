Kirron Kher says Chandigarh gangrape survivor shouldn't have boarded auto after she saw three men sitting in it

Actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher raised eyebrows on Thursday when she stated that the survivor of the Chandigarh gangrape should not have boarded the autorickshaw after she saw three men already sitting in it, ANI reported.

#WATCH BJP MP Kirron Kher says 'she (Chandigarh rape victim) should not have boarded the auto rickshaw when she saw three men sitting in it' (29.11.17)

"I want to tell all girls: When there are three men already sitting in an auto, you should not board the auto," the BJP MP said. "I am saying this to protect the girls," Kher added. "Even when we used to travel by taxi in Mumbai, we used to make someone note down the number of the taxi....because we wanted our safety." Kher later defended her remarks. "I just said that because the times are very bad, girls should exercise caution... Politics should not be played here," ANI quoted her as saying. "Shame on those people who are trying to politicise this issue. There are girls in your houses also. You should also make some constructive remarks instead of destructive ones," she further added.

Maine toh ye kaha tha ki zamaana bohot kharab hai, bacchiyon ko ehtiyaat baratna chahiye. Chandigarh Police PCR bhejti hai agar koi ladki raat mein 100 number pe phone karti hai toh. Politics should not be played here: Kirron Kher,BJP MP pic.twitter.com/fbNRyNhM0O — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

Lanaat hai unpar jinhone iska rajneeti karan karne ki koshish ki hai, aapke ghar mein bhi bachhiyan hai, aapko bhi meri tarah constructive baat karni chahiye, destructive nahi: Kirron Kher,BJP MP pic.twitter.com/z7fEMrpunW — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

However, Kher did not elaborate how criticism of her remarks amounted to politicisation.

A 22-year-old woman from Dehradun was gangraped allegedly by three men on 17 November after she took an autorickshaw after attending a stenography class from Sector 37 in Chandigarh.

The autorickshaw driver allegedly drove her to an isolated place in Sector 53, instead of taking her to Mohali where she had been staying as a paying guest.

On Monday, the driver—the prime accused—allegedly attempted suicide inside a jail on Monday by stabbing himself with a "piece of broken glass", police said.