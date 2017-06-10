Kiren Rijiju warns of 'drastic' action if Pakistan continues violating ceasefire at LoC

Guwahati: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that India will take 'drastic' action against Pakistan as it was crossing the Line of Control (LoC) repeatedly.

Rijiju, who was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a rally in Guwahati on Friday, however, declined to share details.

He said the security of the newly opened country's longest bridge Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu at Dhola-Sadiya will be tightened.

The union minister of state for home appealed to members of the militant outfits to return to the mainstream for development of the northeast region.

Earlier, speaking at the rally Rijiju said the NDA government at the Centre is committed to the development of the northeast and is working for implementation of schemes for the benefit and development of the people of the region.

"With the goodwill initiative of 'Sab Ka Sath, Sabka Vikas' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has been trying for all round development of North East", Rijiju said at a public rally here.

"Every effort has been made to deliver a transparent and corruption free governance for all", Rijiju said at the programme held to celebrate the three years of BJP in power.

He highlighted various projects undertaken by the Centre for the north east during the last three years.