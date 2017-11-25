Kiren Rijiju says India has good relations with China, enough space for countries to work together

Kolkata: Union minister Kiren Rijiju said India has "good relations" with China and there is "enough space" for both countries to work together. He said that India believed in keeping friendly relations with its neighbours and was approaching with "the correct policy" in the North East.

"We have good relations with China. There is enough space for India and China to work together and we believe in friendly relations with our neighbours and are approaching a correct policy now what should have done before," Rijiju said at 'India Today Conclave East'. The Union minister of state for home, asserted that India was not aggressive against anybody, "but, at the same time, is firm in protecting its national interests".

In order to empower the north-eastern states in terms of trading prowess, he said the government had identified many pockets along the Northeastern border for opening up with the neighbouring countries, except with China, Rijiju said. "It has become imperative for the Act East Policy," he said, adding the country enjoyed the best relations with Myanmar, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

"With China, the border line in Arunachal Pradesh is not properly delineated and after 1962, commerce with China has stopped along this route," he said.