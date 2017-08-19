Kiran Bedi travels incognito in Puducherry to assess women safety at night, will suggest measures to enhance security

Puducherry: Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her 'dupatta' (shawl) covering her face and slanting her helmet, Puducherry Lt governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the union territory after dusk.

In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a "night round" of the city on Friday, Bedi said, "Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night". However, she said that she would suggest a few measures "which need to be taken by the police to enhance security".

A clip of Night Round done 'incognito' to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours.

Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017

The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the union territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.