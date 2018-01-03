Kiran Bedi meets Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, thanks Centre for gifting Puducherry with 'officers of integrity'

Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and thanked him for gifting Puducherry with 'key officers of integrity'.

Bedi in her Twitter account, said she met Gauba at Delhi and thanked him for gifting the Union Territory with key officers of integrity and clearing the backlog of promotions for officers in the Union Territory.

She also thanked him for resolving "many irksome pending issues which is good for the Puducherry Administration".

Bedi, however, did not elaborate on who the key officers were and also the 'irksome pending issues.'

Official sources here said Bedi left here yesterday for New Delhi and would return tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also flew to Delhi on Wednesday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Special Representative of Puducherry government in Delhi, A John Kumar.

The purpose of his visit could not be known immediately.

The Congress government and Bedi have been at loggerheads over many issues, including medical admissions and induction of three nominated MLAs, ever since she assumed office in 2016.

Narayanasamy recently alleged that Bedi's "style of functioning is more like a leader of opposition than an administrator" of the Union Territory.

However, in a break from the frequent wranglings, the chief minister thanked her on Tuesday for 'extending cooperation' in maintaining law and order during new year's eve celebrations.

The Lieutenant Governor in a tweet had welcomed the praise for her cooperation by posting the symbol of 'Namaste' to express her thanks to Narayanasamy.